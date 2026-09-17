Kenya: 1,189 Convicted in Political Violence Crackdown Since 2022 - Murkomen

Nairobi — At least 1,189 people have been sentenced for offences linked to political violence and goonism since 2022, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has told the Senate.

Appearing before the Senate plenary on Wednesday, Prof Murkomen said the sentences handed down by the courts varied depending on the nature and gravity of the offences.

He cited the figure as evidence of government action against political violence amid growing concerns over the use of youths to disrupt political meetings and intimidate opponents ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"This is part of the evidence for those who say that the police are doing nothing to arrest goons," Prof Murkomen said.

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The CS said the Government was committed to tackling political violence and would continue pursuing individuals involved in criminal activities disguised as political mobilisation.

His remarks come amid heightened concern over violence at political gatherings in different parts of the country as political activity intensifies ahead of next year's elections.

In August, Prof Murkomen directed the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to adopt a preventive approach by acting on intelligence before suspected gangs reach political rallies. He said security agencies should arrest suspected facilitators before violence occurs rather than wait for confrontations at political meetings.

The Interior CS has also repeatedly warned politicians against recruiting or deploying youths to cause disruption at political functions, saying those found facilitating violence would face the law. In July, he ordered security teams across the country to intensify the crackdown on political goons and criminal gangs.

The issue has also drawn the attention of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, which has warned that political intolerance and the use of hired groups to disrupt opponents pose a threat to peaceful elections. The electoral agency has said it will enforce the electoral code of conduct against political actors involved in such activities.

In Parliament, concerns over political violence have included reported incidents in Homa Bay, Nyandarua and Nakuru, with legislators calling for investigations into attacks on political supporters, civilians, police officers and journalists.

Prof Murkomen has previously described goons as loosely organised groups that can be temporarily recruited for specific assignments, particularly around political activities. He has also rejected allegations that the Government deploys such groups, saying security operations are carried out by the National Police Service.

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Disaster preparedness

The CS also told the Senate that the Government was implementing the National Disaster Risk Management Strategy 2025-2030 as part of efforts to strengthen preparedness and response to disasters and emergencies.

He said the National Disaster Operations Centre continues to coordinate disaster preparedness and response at the national level through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

Prof Murkomen said the Government was also preparing for the expected El Niño rains and was working with relevant agencies to mitigate their potential impact.

"The National Disaster Operations Centre continues to coordinate disaster preparedness and response at the national level under a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach," he said.

The CS further maintained that the country was safe, citing measures taken by security agencies to address emerging threats and improve government service delivery.

His appearance before the Senate comes as the Government faces increased scrutiny over security preparedness, particularly as political mobilisation gathers pace ahead of the 2027 General Election.