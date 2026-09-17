Ethiopia: Connected Corridors, Converging Power - Somaliland's Rise As Red Sea's Most Contested Node

Addis Abeba — The Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, Bab el-Mandeb, Red Sea, and Eastern Mediterranean are no longer separate theatres. They have fused into one geopolitical system in which a single vulnerable node can cascade across the entire chain: what happens in Mogadishu now affects maritime insurance in London, energy routing in Mumbai, and port calculations in Abu Dhabi. And what happens in Berbera is now central to the calculations of every major power with interests in the Indian Ocean.

Ethiopian city guide The deeper shift is conceptual. In this theatre, power is increasingly measured not in troops or territory but in network centrality--the ability to influence ports, corridors, intelligence flows, and maritime routes. A state that controls connectivity can shape the behaviour of others without occupying them. Somaliland is the case that proves the argument, and understanding why requires tracing how geography becomes infrastructure, how infrastructure becomes interdependence, and how interdependence becomes influence. Recognition, in this model, is not the destination but one mechanism within a broader grammar of power.

For much of the post-Cold War era, Middle Eastern security and Horn of Africa politics were treated as related but distinct questions. That separation is now meaningless, as the Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the southern Red Sea demonstrated conclusively: developments around Bab el- Mandeb can simultaneously disrupt Saudi Arabia and Egypt, drain Suez revenues, reroute European shipping, roil Asian energy markets, and drive up global insurance premiums. The same interlocking logic is visible elsewhere in the theatre. Turkey's military presence in Somalia extends Ankara's reach toward the Gulf of Aden; Pakistan's deepening role in Gulf security introduces a South Asian dimension into the western Indian Ocean; and the UAE's stake in Berbera connects Gulf capital directly to the Horn.

Ethiopian politics analysisDiscover moreDemographicsNews analysis reportsnews These are not isolated episodes but components of a single interconnected system. The causal sequence that binds them together runs from geography, through infrastructure and connectivity, to interdependence, security, diplomacy, and ultimately recognition--which is to say that the familiar question of Somaliland's status is embedded within a much larger contest over centrality and influence.

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From port to corridor

Geography alone does not create power; it must be converted into infrastructure, and the UAE demonstrates how economic activity becomes geopolitical influence. Through DP World, Abu Dhabi has turned Berbera into a major logistics hub, and the conversion mechanism is cumulative: a port connected to roads becomes a corridor, a corridor connected to Ethiopia becomes a continental economic route, and a route supported by international investment becomes an infrastructure interest that generates security requirements, which in turn generate diplomatic relationships and, eventually, political leverage. This is corridor power in practice. The Berbera-Ethiopia connection gives Somaliland continental economic depth, and it provides Ethiopia something it urgently needs: maritime diversification beyond Djibouti.

Ethiopian political analysis That said, Addis Abeba's delay in fully institutionalising the Berbera agreement is costly. As recognition by other states increases Hargeisa's leverage, Ethiopia risks being reduced from a central actor to a reactive participant in the very corridor it helped create. The UAE, meanwhile, occupies a distinctive position: it maintains important relations with Riyadh while holding commercial and security interests in Berbera, which is precisely why the regional system cannot be understood through rigid bloc politics. States can simultaneously participate in different webs of influence, and that flexibility is what makes this kind of geopolitics resilient.

Emerging networks

The competition now taking shape is not about forging another military alliance; it is about building webs of influence, and the actor that commands the most durable set of connections will shape the next regional order. The first of these is a Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan convergence in which Riyadh provides financial and political weight, Ankara provides military capabilities and operational reach, and Pakistan contributes expertise and a position facing the Arabian Sea. It is security-orientated and institutionally concentrated, and each member brings something the others lack--which makes the alignment more durable than a purely ad hoc arrangement.

Discover moreEthiopian news updatesLaw and justiceAddis Ababa tourismLocal NewsMagazinesSocial affairs newsAmnesty International reportsEthiopian election 2026Election coverage EthiopiaMaritime shipping news Saudi Arabia is its geographical and financial anchor, yet the alignment creates a structural paradox for Riyadh. The Kingdom's economic transformation depends on the security of its western coast and instability in Yemen and threats around Bab el- Mandeb carries consequences far beyond the immediate military theatre. At the same time, Somalia is increasingly important to Saudi and Turkish calculations, while Somaliland sits directly across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen. Riyadh can therefore benefit from greater maritime stability around Berbera while maintaining political relations with Mogadishu and opposing Somaliland's international recognition. The dilemma is structural, not ideological, and if Berbera becomes an increasingly important commercial and maritime-security node, the Kingdom may eventually have to calculate whether remaining diplomatically distant from Somaliland limits its ability to influence the wider southern Red Sea.

Ethiopian politics analysis

What happens in Mogadishu now affects maritime insurance in London, energy routing in Mumbai, and port calculations in Abu Dhabi."

Turkey, for its part, is the most important military bridge between the Saudi-led security framework and the Horn of Africa. Its relationship with Somalia--built on defence cooperation, military training, and infrastructure--gives it a physical and institutional presence on the western side of the Gulf of Aden, but it should not be treated as the military arm of Saudi Arabia: it is an autonomous strategic actor with strong incentives to defend Mogadishu's territorial claims, economic relations with Ethiopia, and independent ambitions of its own. The result is complicated geometry. Turkey can cooperate with Ethiopia economically while supporting Somalia politically, and it can align with Saudi Arabia while retaining freedom of manoeuvre. For Somaliland, the bigger risk is therefore not military confrontation but institutional encirclement: Turkey's presence in Somalia could become embedded in a wider security framework connecting Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to the Horn, meaning the contest concerns the structure around Somaliland rather than Somaliland alone.

Ethiopian political analysis Pakistan introduces into this framework one of the most consequential external variables in the Red Sea equation: South Asian rivalry. A Pakistan increasingly connected to Saudi and Turkish security structures creates a chain extending from Saudi Arabia through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea, and for India that alters the entire western maritime environment. The Indian challenge is no longer confined to Pakistan's land border; it extends into maritime routes, ports, logistics, and commercial shipping. Pakistan's weight derives from its place in that chain rather than from territorial deployment--and that is precisely why Somaliland becomes relevant to India.

India is perhaps the country with the clearest incentive to engage Somaliland. New Delhi's interests stretch from the Arabian Sea through the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and Suez Canal toward the Mediterranean, and if Pakistan becomes more deeply embedded in Gulf security, India cannot treat the western Indian Ocean as a secondary theatre. It needs redundancy, multiple partnerships, and relationships with countries positioned along critical maritime corridors. Berbera could provide India with its closest viable location for a maritime presence west of the Malacca Strait, complementing existing facilities at Chabahar and Duqm and enhancing New Delhi's ability to monitor critical sea lanes--directly across from China's naval base in Djibouti. India need not begin with a military base; the relationship could develop incrementally through maritime-domain awareness, port cooperation, coastguard collaboration, anti-piracy operations, intelligence sharing, and trade.

From Red Sea to Mediterranean

The same maritime chain that draws India westward extends beyond Suez. Greece and Cyprus may appear peripheral to the Somaliland question, but the system is continuous: the Indian Ocean flows through Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea into the Suez Canal and the Eastern Mediterranean, so developments in the Gulf of Aden eventually shape Mediterranean calculations. Athens and Nicosia possess relationships with Israel and increasingly important ties with India, and they are part of an emerging axis working with the EU and the United States to promote stability across the broader maritime system.

Their involvement is tied to major connectivity projects such as the Great Sea Interconnector undersea electricity cable linking Greece, Cyprus, and Israel--a project Ankara views as a challenge to its Blue Homeland doctrine, directly linking Mediterranean security with Red Sea strategy. Somaliland, sitting at the system's hinge, thus matters not only to Gulf and Horn actors but to European states whose security is increasingly a function of what happens along the full length of the corridor.

Recognition and Ambiguity: Israel and United States

If these alignments give Somaliland its weight, it was Israel that changed its diplomatic status. Israel represents a different form of leverage within the looser counter-alignment: India provides maritime scale, the UAE provides financial depth, Ethiopia provides continental connectivity, and Israel provides technology, intelligence, and diplomatic recognition. Its formal recognition of Somaliland on 26 December 2025 constituted a geopolitical inflection point. Before recognition, Somaliland's status was largely hypothetical; after it, recognition became an actual sovereign foreign-policy decision around which institutional relationships could be built. A key driver was the need to counter Iran and, more immediately, Turkey's expanding role in the Horn--Ankara's growing influence in Somalia, including a new spaceport and extensive military training, has alarmed Jerusalem, and recognising Somaliland is a direct attempt to create a northern counterbalance.

Ethiopian political analysis The Israeli case also demonstrates the limits of recognition as well as its effects. Somalia rejected the decision, the African Union has continued to emphasise Somalia's territorial integrity, and the Houthis have warned that any Israeli presence would be considered a military target. Yet the real importance of the move lies elsewhere: it changes the cost-benefit calculation facing other states. Potential recognisers no longer ask whether recognition is possible in principle; they ask whether the benefits justify the diplomatic costs--and that is a fundamentally different, and far more favourable, decision environment for Hargeisa.

Israel's threshold-crossing places immediate pressure on the one actor whose posture most shapes the system's future: the United States. Washington has no shortage of interests in the region--freedom of navigation, Red Sea security, counterterrorism, Yemen, Iran deterrence, and China competition--and its policy is increasingly contradictory. It acknowledges the value of Somaliland's position near Bab el-Mandeb, Berbera's port, and its airfield, yet subordinates all of this to the federal government in Mogadishu. By declining Somaliland's offer of basing rights and critical minerals in exchange for recognition, the United States is effectively ceding influence in the Horn to Turkey, even as its own partners--the UAE, Israel, and India--build a Red Sea security architecture at Berbera without it.

None of this means Washington must recognise Somaliland tomorrow. An AFRICOM spokesperson has noted that establishing a new military base does not align with the current America First security framework, and a formal review could legitimately conclude that quiet engagement serves US interests better than formal recognition. But ambiguity is itself a choice, and choices have costs. If India, Israel, the UAE, and Ethiopia deepen their relationships around Somaliland while the United States remains disengaged, Washington may eventually confront a structure it did not design.

Four corridors, one strategic node

Somaliland is the point at which these various alignments converge, and its importance rests on four overlapping corridors that reinforce one another. The Maritime Corridor places Berbera on the Gulf of Aden, close to the Bab el-Mandeb gateway and the wider Red Sea system. The Continental Corridor connects Berbera with Addis Ababa, providing a logistical bridge between Somaliland's maritime position and Ethiopia's landlocked continental economy. The Diplomatic Corridor encompasses Somaliland's relationships with Israel, the UAE, Ethiopia, and potentially India, creating a set of ties that amplifies its relevance beyond its material capabilities. The Intelligence Corridor exploits Somaliland's position opposite Yemen and adjacent to the Gulf of Aden, making it valuable for maritime domain awareness, surveillance, and early warning. Together, these dimensions transform Somaliland from a geographically important territory into a significant node within a wider regional order.

Ethiopian city guide

Power is increasingly measured not in troops or territory but in network centrality"

Somaliland's greatest asset may be its irreplaceability. No alternative actor in the southern Red Sea currently combines a well-positioned coastline, functioning governance, relative stability, democratic processes, pro-Western orientation, and an established framework for international commercial and security engagement. Somaliland therefore does not need to become a major military power; it needs to become indispensable to enough overlapping systems that no major regional actor can ignore it. That is not territorial dominance--it is network centrality.

Race for strategic centrality

Why does timing matter so much? Because it would be wrong to claim that earlier recognition by India or the United States would necessarily have prevented the Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan convergence; regional politics are too complex for that kind of determinism. But earlier action could have changed the conditions under which the current convergence developed: it could have strengthened Somaliland's bargaining position, accelerated Berbera's development, expanded India's western Indian Ocean role, and preserved greater freedom of manoeuvre for the United States and its partners. The reason is that these webs exhibit path dependence. Once infrastructure is built, investment made, and diplomatic relationships institutionalised, changing direction becomes more expensive. Infrastructure creates interests, investments create constituencies, and security partnerships create expectations--so once these elements accumulate on one side of the rivalry, adjustment becomes progressively more difficult. Delay, in short, is not neutrality.

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Ethiopian political analysis What, then, does this rivalry mean for the region's future? The map has changed, and when the map changes, the meaning of geography changes with it. The Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan alignment did not suddenly create a new geopolitical bloc; its importance is that previously separate defence relationships are becoming more institutionally connected at precisely the moment when the Red Sea is becoming increasingly securitised. Yet the structure is not irreversible. Each of its members pursues a distinct agenda--Riyadh its western coast, Ankara its Horn foothold, and Pakistan a formal role in Gulf security--just as each potential counterweight retains room to manoeuvre: the UAE keeps its independent commercial interests, India its autonomy of action, Ethiopia its search for diversified maritime access, and the United States the capacity to shape regional security whenever it chooses to exercise it. The region is still contestable; the question is whether alternative alignments will emerge strongly enough to prevent excessive concentration of power.

For external powers, the practical implication is to weigh Somaliland's growing centrality and develop policy accordingly. Washington should conduct a formal review, expand diplomatic engagement with Hargeisa, and evaluate recognition as an option rather than an inherited taboo. New Delhi should integrate Somaliland into its western Indian Ocean planning and conduct a serious assessment of formal recognition. Athens and Nicosia should connect Eastern Mediterranean maritime security planning with the southern Red Sea. Regional actors, for their part, share an interest in avoiding the monopolisation of maritime corridors. Abu Dhabi should continue developing Berbera as a logistics hub while anticipating the consequences of further Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan institutionalisation. Addis Ababa should protect the economic viability of the Berbera corridor while strengthening relationships with India, Israel, and the UAE as complementary maritime partners. Riyadh should calculate whether remaining diplomatically distant from Somaliland limits its ability to influence the wider southern Red Sea.

Ethiopian politics analysis Somaliland's own task is the most delicate of all: to convert geographic advantage into durable infrastructure, economic interdependence, and diversified diplomatic relationships. It should present recognition not as an anti-Somalia campaign but as a contribution to Red Sea stability, maritime security, trade, and pluralism, and it should invest in the Ethiopia-Somaliland corridor as a source of economic depth and long-term relevance. Building partnerships on mutual interests rather than dependency is what will make its centrality last.

The emerging order will not be determined by another rigid military bloc; it will be determined by which actors build the most durable web of connections. The outcome need not be confrontation--it can be competitive equilibrium, a diversity of alignments, an order in which no single actor monopolises the corridors linking the Gulf, Red Sea, Horn of Africa, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean. Somaliland's question is therefore no longer simply "Who will recognise Somaliland?" The deeper question is who will shape the web through which the next Red Sea-Indian Ocean order is built. That question will be decided in relatively few places, and Somaliland is increasingly one of them. The window has narrowed. But it has not closed yet. AS

Editor's Note: Gulaid Yusuf Idaan is a senior lecturer and researcher specializing in diplomacy, politics, and international relations in the Horn of Africa. He can be contacted at Idaan54@gmail.com