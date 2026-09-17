Tunisia: Imprisoned Tunisian Journalist Zied El-Heni Faces New Terrorism Charges

New York — Tunisian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release and drop all charges against journalist Zied el-Heni, who is serving a one-year prison sentence and faces two separate other criminal cases, including a new case where he is facing four terrorism-related charges that his family says could expose him to life imprisonment, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday.

"Subjecting Zied el-Heni to terrorism charges and the possibility of life imprisonment over routine journalistic verification represents a dangerous escalation in Tunisia's persecution of independent journalists," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Tunisian authorities must immediately release El-Heni and end the mounting criminal proceedings against him."

El-Heni is scheduled to appear before the criminal chamber specializing in terrorism cases at the Tunis Court of First Instance on September 25 in connection with a 2023 leaked audio recording attributed to former Ennahda official Mondher Lounissi and journalist Chahrazed Akacha, according to his daughter Ithar el-Heni, who spoke with CPJ. In 2023, he said on IFM radio show "Émission Impossible" that he contacted individuals involved in the recording to verify its authenticity and cross-check information before reporting on it. Authorities initially questioned him as a witness in that case but later changed his status to a suspect.

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El-Heni's defense said his involvement was limited to journalistic verification and that he refused to disclose his sources. Ithar el-Heni told CPJ that the family learned about his change in status and the September 25 hearing date through media reports rather than a formal notification from authorities.

He is currently serving a one-year sentence under Article 86 of the Telecommunications Code over a social media post. In a third case, he faces charges related to alleged financial and administrative corruption during his previous service on the Carthage municipal council, with a hearing scheduled for October 2, Ithar el-Heni told CPJ.

El-Heni is one of four journalists imprisoned in Tunisia, alongside Mohamed Yousfi, Mourad Zghidi, and Borhen Bsaies. At least six others have been sentenced to prison but remain free or in exile, reflecting a growing pattern of legal pressure and censorship against members of the press.

CPJ emailed the Tunisian presidency for comment but received no response.