Nigeria: Katsina Approves N31m for Early Childhood Education

Katsina — The Katsina State Government has approved N31 million for the training of early childhood education teachers and the procurement of learning materials to strengthen Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE) across the state.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY Tuesday evening, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Kabir Magaji, said the approval was part of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led administration's efforts to revamp childhood education.

He said the approval would fund the training of 100 early childhood education teachers, as well as the procurement of instructional and learning materials specifically designed for ECCDE learners in order to provide them with a strong foundation for learning.

He explained that the training was expected to commence within two weeks, while the procurement of the learning materials would begin after the state's Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) completes the necessary processes and makes the award.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Magaji said: "We have received N31 million approval from the state government specifically for Early Childhood, Care and Development Education (ECCDE). The fund will cover the training of 100 ECCDE teachers and the procurement of both instructional and learning materials for ECCDE."

He added that the state government has also established a dedicated Early Child Education and Special Programmes Department within SUBEB to give concerted efforts to early childhood education and the needs of children requiring special education services in the state.

The SUBEB chairman further disclosed that six ECCDE centres were constructed across the three senatorial zones of the state in 2024 as a pilot project, while another nine centres were constructed in 2025 to expand access to child-friendly learning environments.

Magaji stressed that the "purpose-built" centres were equipped with classrooms, rest rooms, toilet facilities and age-appropriate playing materials to provide young learners with a conducive environment for learning and development.

He expressed optimism that the N31 million approval would be fully implemented, adding that previous approvals under the Radda-led administration had been translated into actual projects and programmes.