South Africa: Council Urges Gauteng Families to Help Identify Bodies

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) has appealed to families with missing loved ones in Gauteng to come forward and assist with the DNA identification of unidentified women whose bodies have been found in the province.

"The Council appeals to any family with a missing loved one in Gauteng to come forward to the SAPS [South African Police Service] and to the Gauteng Department of Health so that DNA identification can proceed," it said in a statement.

The appeal follows the discovery of the bodies of eight women in Ekurhuleni since July 2026, with several of them reportedly showing signs of sexual violence.

The Council expressed concern over the killings and extended its condolences to the families of the victims, including the family of Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo, who went for a run and did not return home.

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"Each of these women was somebody's daughter, mother, sister or friend. They were not statistics, and they will not be treated as such," the Council said.

It said that "no woman should be buried unnamed."

The SAPS has reiterated that there is no waiting period for reporting a missing person and that cases should be reported immediately at the nearest police station.

The Council also called for thorough investigations, timely forensic processes and adequately resourced prosecutions in the cases.

It acknowledged the multidisciplinary investigative team deployed by the SAPS, as well as an arrest already made in one of the cases but stressed that arrests must be followed by comprehensive investigations and prosecutions.

The Council said it will seek a formal briefing from the SAPS and relevant provincial and municipal authorities on the Ekurhuleni cases, as well as on safety measures being implemented for women in affected communities.

As the statutory body responsible for providing strategic leadership and coordination in the national response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), the NCGBVF said it will hold institutions accountable for implementing the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

Under Pillar 1 of the plan, the Council will seek accountability from national, provincial and municipal institutions for measures taken to protect women in Ekurhuleni.

It said Pillar 2 must address prevention, including the social norms and behaviours that contribute to violence against women, while Pillar 3 must ensure that women are able to walk, work, exercise and travel without fear, and that perpetrators face consequences.

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Pillar 4, which focuses on response, care, support and healing, must ensure that affected families receive dignified psychosocial support, including during the identification of loved ones, burials and court proceedings.

"Pillars 5 and 6 remain central: economic dependence traps women in danger, and reliable data is what allows us to see patterns before more women die," the Council said.

The Council also urged the public and media to refrain from circulating unverified information, images or accusations relating to the cases, warning that speculation could compromise investigations and further distress affected families.

"Our anger must not compromise the investigation or wound the families further."

South Africa's National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide is established under the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, 2024 (Act 9 of 2024), and is mandated to provide strategic leadership and coordinate a multi-sectoral response to GBVF.

The Council said the recent killings underscored the need for the country's GBVF framework to translate into concrete prevention, protection, support and justice for women and communities.

"There can be no normalisation of the killing of women. There must be accountability. There must be prevention. There must be justice," the Council said.