Ethiopia: Growing Ethiopia-Israel Cooperation Reflects Broadening of Relations - Ambassador Neguise

Addis Ababa — The Ethio-Israel cooperation across agriculture, health, technology, water, energy, investment and other sectors reflects the broadening of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, according to Ambassador Avraham Neguise.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Israel's Ambassador Neguise noted that the relationship between the two countries has deep historical roots and has evolved into a broad modern partnership covering government-to-government cooperation, investment, technology and capacity building.

"Ethiopia and Israel have a unique relationship rooted in ancient times that has brought us to the present bilateral relationship," he said.

According to him, the Israeli Embassy in Addis Ababa is working in several areas to strengthen and expand the longstanding relationship between the countries.

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Agriculture is among the key areas of Ethiopia-Israel cooperation, with Israeli investors establishing companies in Ethiopia and introducing Israeli agricultural technologies and expertise.

The Ambassador pointed to agricultural investments in Bishoftu where Israeli companies are producing fruits and vegetables.

"Cooperation and investment in the sector have contributed to Ethiopia's growing exports of agricultural products, including avocados, to international markets such as Europe and China," Ambassador Neguise said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Ethiopia's macroeconomic reforms are creating a more favorable environment for foreign investors, including Israeli companies.

"The macroeconomic policy is a very important policy because it invites foreign investors, and among the foreign investors are Israelis."

Ambassador Neguise said the reforms are making it easier for investors to establish businesses and explore opportunities in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's natural resources, including its mining potential, are areas that could attract further Israeli investment, he stated, adding that Israeli companies are already engaged in mining activities involving different minerals, including gold.

"Ethiopia is now liberalized in its economy, reformed in its legal system, and technology and innovation are very helpful to run businesses and to invest in Ethiopia," he elaborated.

Health is the other area in which the two countries are expanding cooperation, Ambassador Neguise added, stating that Israeli doctors have been working with Ethiopian medical professionals through workshops and other capacity-building programs, while Ethiopian doctors have also traveled to Israel to participate in educational seminars.

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The cooperation focuses on sharing Israeli health-service technologies, innovation and expertise to contribute to the development of Ethiopia's health system.

In addition, the Ambassador highlighted cooperation in innovation and technology, particularly in cybersecurity.

"As Ethiopia is marching to the digital system, the challenge of cybersecurity always exists," he noted, stating that Israel is sharing its experience in addressing cybersecurity challenges.

Water management and renewable energy are also emerging areas of cooperation, according to Ambassador Neguise.

He recalled the memorandum of understanding signed on areas including efficient water use, technological monitoring of water resources and irrigation development.

He further cited cooperation between Israeli experts and Ethiopian Investment Holdings in strengthening the ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs, including initiatives aimed at encouraging job creation and entrepreneurship.

The two countries are also cooperating in preventing crime through relations with the Federal Police, it was learned.