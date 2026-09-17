Uganda: Nation That Forgets Its History Cannot Understand Its Future - Museveni

President Museveni has said a country that does not understand its history cannot fully understand its present or prepare for its future.

The President made the remarks in a message delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo, who represented him as Chief Guest at the 9th Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture.

Museveni said commemorating Benedicto Kiwanuka goes beyond honouring an individual, as it provides an opportunity to reflect on Uganda's history, its institutions and the country's efforts to establish constitutional order.

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"I am pleased to join the Judiciary at the 9th Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture. This is an important occasion. A country that does not understand its history cannot understand its present and, therefore, cannot understand its future," Museveni said.

He added that the occasion was an opportunity to reflect on Uganda's journey, the development of its institutions, the struggle to establish constitutional order and the continuing responsibility of citizens to build a country where justice, peace and stability reinforce one another.

Chief Justice Flavian Zeija similarly stressed the importance of understanding Uganda's history in securing its future.

Zeija said the memorial lecture was more than an occasion to remember an individual, describing it as an opportunity to reflect on Uganda's journey, its institutions and the struggle to establish constitutional order.

"We are not merely remembering an individual; we are indeed reflecting on the journey of Uganda, our institutions, the struggle to establish constitutional order, and the continuing responsibility of all of us to build a country in which justice, peace and stability reinforce one another," Zeija said.

He said it was fitting that every year the Judiciary and the people of Uganda pause to remember Kiwanuka's life, service and contribution to the justice system.

Zeija also emphasised the need to make justice accessible to all people, regardless of their social or economic circumstances.

"Justice cannot be meaningful if it is available only to those with greater financial means, social influence, educational advantage or geographical access. Justice must be accessible to every person. It must be available to the rich and the poor; to the powerful and the vulnerable; to those who live in urban centres and those residing in remote areas; to women, men, children, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups," Zeija said.

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He added that the true measure of justice goes beyond the number of cases disposed of by courts.

"Our duty is to administer justice. A court may dispose of a case statistically, but the true measure of justice is whether the person who came before that court feels that the process was fair, impartial, accessible and worthy of public confidence," Zeija noted.

The annual memorial lecture honours Benedicto Kiwanuka, Uganda's first Chief Justice and a key figure in the country's political and judicial history.