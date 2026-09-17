Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs

President Tinubu described Mr Jacobs, who died on Wednesday at 84, as one of Nigeria's most distinguished actors and a towering figure whose remarkable career spanned theatre, television and film globally.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of veteran Nollywood actor and film executive Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, who passed away at age 84 on Wednesday.

After his training at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, Olu Jacobs built a career in British television and international film before returning home to Nigeria, where he became a major force in the film industry.

He won major industry honours and awards for his pioneering work and was also conferred with the title of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

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President Tinubu described the late Olu Jacobs as one of Nigeria's most distinguished actors and a towering figure whose remarkable career spanned theatre, television and film globally.

The president acknowledged his contributions to the development and professionalisation of Nigeria's entertainment industry, stating that the late Jacobs inspired generations of actors and filmmakers through his exceptional talent, discipline and dedication to his craft.

President Tinubu also praised the late actor's remarkable ability to bring depth, dignity, and authenticity to the characters he portrayed, earning him admiration in Nigeria and beyond.

"He was a giant of the Nigerian creative industry. His passing is a great loss to Nigeria, the African film industry and the global community of lovers of the performing arts. His remarkable body of work will continue to speak to generations yet unborn.

"The nation recognises the enormous contributions of Nigeria's creative practitioners to the country's cultural identity, global image and economic development. Olu Jacobs played a big role in creating this identity," the President says.

The president condoled with the bereaved family, particularly his wife and veteran actress, Chief Joke Silva, their children, relatives, colleagues in the Nigerian film industry, and the entire creative community, over the loss of the celebrated thespian.

He prayed for the repose of his soul.

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