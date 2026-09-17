Rwanda: Rubavu - Official Warns of Trafficking Risks Among Men

The Ministry of Justice has issued a warning over rising human trafficking cases, with men now surpassing women as primary targets.

According to Joselyne Ingabire, Senior State Attorney in charge of International Justice and Judicial Cooperation, male victims are frequently recruited for online scamming operations and armed groups.

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The warning comes amid national efforts to combat trafficking in persons, focusing on prevention of deceptive recruitment, online safety, safe migration, and referral mechanisms.

Data from the ministry indicates that 204 incidents were documented during the first six months of 2026, comprising 163 male victims. In the previous year, 297 victims were supported to return to the country, while 12 related court cases resulted in convictions.

"These figures prove that human trafficking exists and is a serious concern," Ingabire stated during an awareness campaign in Rubavu District on Wednesday, September 15. "It is a global issue that also affects our country."

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The official underscored that many victims are being lured through digital fraud.

"A lot of people are being trafficked into scamming operations," Ingabire added.

"While young people between the age of 18 and 35 remain the most vulnerable, a notable trend is that male victims now outnumber females."

She noted that women used to be the primary target, usually trafficked for sex work and domestic labor, but today, forced scamming and recruitment into armed groups are emerging, with male incidents on the rise.

Local authorities in Rubavu District echo similar concerns. Mayor Prosper Mulindwa noted that many trafficking cases are linked to illegal border crossings into DR Congo.

"We have seen trafficking cases linked to reports of people crossing the border illegally. They get stuck there and are subsequently recruited by armed groups operating in eastern DR Congo," Mulindwa said.

Francoise Manishimwe, a resident of Rubavu near Goma border, witnessed firsthand how young people were targeted by armed factions such as 'Wazalendo'.

"They deceive people, take them across the border with promises of military jobs, and then the victims disappear," she said.

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She added that she was once approached and promised a job as a tax collector in the neigbouring country, which she turned down.