Congo-Kinshasa: Protests Against Tshisekedi's Proposed Constitutional Changes Met With Arrests, Death

Opposition supporters stormed the streets in several cities across DR Congo on Tuesday, September 15, against proposed constitutional changes, with local reports indicating arrests and injuries.

The demonstrations were organised by the C64 coalition, an opposition platform that has repeatedly called for protests against plans to amend the constitution and a referendum law that critics say could open the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a third term.

The coalition brings together opposition figures including former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu of ECiDé, Moïse Katumbi of Ensemble pour la République, Jean-Marc Kabund of Alliance pour le Changement, Augustin Matata Ponyo of LGD and Delly Sesanga of Envol.

In Lubumbashi, local reports said dozens of opposition supporters were arrested as security forces moved to prevent the planned march from taking place. The provincial government later put the number of people arrested in Lubumbashi and nearby Likasi at more than 30, while opposition sources suggest the figures are about 80.

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The arrests came after authorities in Lubumbashi had prohibited the demonstration, citing the need to preserve public order. The C64 nevertheless went on with the march, arguing that the constitution protects the right to peaceful demonstrations.

In Kinshasa, hundreds of protesters gathered at different points before marching from the Limete interchange.

Police used tear gas and warning shots as the situation deteriorated. Witnesses reported clashes in which protesters and pro-government supporters threw stones and brandished machetes. Several people were injured.

Local reports said Manassé Lomboto, a security officer for opposition figure Prince Epenge, later died at Olympique Hospital in Kinshasa.

Relatives attributed his death to injuries sustained during the march and blamed police and members of the Force du Progrès, a group affiliated with the ruling UDPS.

The C64 march had been planned after earlier attempts to mobilise against the proposed constitutional changes were disrupted.

The protests came as debate over constitutional reform intensified. DR Congo's current constitution limits a president to two five-year terms, while parliament adopted a bill in June allowing constitutional changes to be submitted to a referendum.