Ethiopia: 16 Killed, More Than 16 Women and Children Abducted in Armed Attack in Gurage Zone, Residents Say

Addis Abeba — At least 16 civilians were killed and more than 16 women and children were abducted during an armed attack in Abeshige District of the Gurage Zone in Central Ethiopia Regional State on Monday night, according to residents who spoke to Addis Standard.

Discover moreMagazinesAfricaEthiopian election 2026 A resident of Walda Town in Abeshige District said the violence began at around 8:30 p.m. on September 14, when a child aged between seven and 10 was killed. The resident said community members subsequently gathered at a mourning house to offer condolences, where armed men arrived and opened fire, killing several people.

Maritime shipping news "[When] local people rushed to this mourning house ... they indiscriminately opened fire on the residents who came for the mourning and took human lives," the resident said.

The resident said more than 16 women and children were subsequently abducted and their whereabouts remained unknown. More than 30 cattle were also reportedly taken, while residents who survived the attack fled their homes.

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The resident attributed the attack to an armed group operating under the name Fano and said the group was commanded locally by individuals identified as "Fano Commander Tadale," Shambel Tashome Wubishet, Imanyawu Birqu and Kibru Belete. They estimated the group's strength at between 70 and 100 members, alleging that some members blend into local communities and later regroup to carry out attacks.

The resident further alleged that the group operates from kebeles where government administrative and security structures have limited control, identifying Borer, Medi Tedele, Kudaar 5 and 6, and Kudaar 7 as areas where the group allegedly operates and trains.

A second resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, also confirmed that an attack had occurred, but put the number of deaths at more than 11. The resident said bodies were still being recovered and alleged that the abductors were demanding between 800,000 and 2.5 million birr for the release of those taken.

Law and justice Discover moreDemographicsEthiopian news updatesNews subscription serviceCurrent events summariespoliticsElection coverage EthiopianewspoliticalPolitical commentary subscriptionNews Both residents said government security forces failed to intervene during the attack. The second resident said an Ethiopian National Defense Force camp was located about 10 minutes from the site but did not respond.

"Officials often do not come to help when trouble strikes; they flee," the resident said.

The residents said fear had spread across the district, with some families fleeing toward Walqitee Town and others moving to neighboring districts. One resident said recent deployments of Federal Police had sought to stabilize the area but were no longer sufficient to contain the situation.

Funeral ceremonies for those killed were held at Medanialem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and at the town mosque's cemetery in Walda, according to residents.

Newspapers Addis Standard has reviewed photographs and video footage purportedly showing victims and funeral ceremonies but could not independently verify the circumstances or casualty figures from the material alone. As of publication, officials from Abeshige District and the Central Ethiopia Regional State Administration had not issued a public statement on the reported attack.

Previous incidents

The reported attack follows previous incidents involving armed groups identified by residents as Fano in areas along the border between the Gurage Zone and West Shewa Zone of Oromia Regional State.

On October 19, 2025, residents told Addis Standard that more than 25 people, including women and children, were killed in an attack in Halloo Dinkii Kebele of Nonno District, West Shewa Zone. A resident alleged at the time that armed men had crossed from Abeshige District and moved from one rural settlement to another, killing civilians.

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In another incident, Addis Standard reported that 16 people were killed in an attack in Qondaalaa Kebele, Nonno District, on July 3, 2025. Inspector Mahammed Aba Macaa, commander of the Nonno District Police Office, told Addis Standard that 14 people died at the scene and two others died while being taken for medical treatment.

A year earlier, a bomb attack on a wedding ceremony in Biiftuu Jaalalaa Kebele of Nonno District reportedly killed 22 people. The incident was also reported by the BBC.

On 15 August 2026, a report said that three young men in Abashge Woreda of the Central Ethiopia Regional State had been killed by armed men. Temesgen Getachew, Yitagesu Asegidew and Gizaw Girmaye were reportedly targeted on 30 July in Nacha Kulit Kebele after allegedly being accused of being "Fano." Photographs purportedly showing the three men tied up, beaten and shot dead were published and widely circulated on social media.