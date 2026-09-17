Zimbabwe: Zim Man in Court Over Suspected Human Remains in Botswana

16 September 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

A 28-year-old Zimbabwean man has been remanded in custody in Botswana after appearing in court over allegations involving the suspected possession of human remains.

Nyasha Mudzongeri appeared before Francistown magistrate Ditebogo Nthuli facing two charges: entering Botswana through an undesignated point of entry and unlawful possession of human flesh or remains.

Mudzongeri was arrested by the Botswana Police Service (BPS) on 13 September near Shashe-Mooke Village following information received by police in connection with the case.

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During investigations, police said Mudzongeri allegedly identified himself as a spiritual healer.

The BPS said exhibits recovered during the investigation had been submitted to its Forensic Science Services Laboratory for examination.

The forensic tests are expected to establish the origin of the exhibits and determine whether they have further evidential value in the case.

Mudzongeri was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court on 18 September.

Police have meanwhile urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the case while investigations continue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Near Bagali, the BPS public relations officer, said the public should rely on official information from authorities.

"The public is also encouraged to rely on official updates issued by the BPS and other competent authorities," Bagali said in a statement issued on 15 September.

He also warned against irresponsible use of social media, saying misinformation could interfere with the investigation and judicial process.

"Responsible use of social media is essential in safeguarding the integrity of investigations and ensuring that justice is not undermined by misinformation," he said.

Police said investigations into the matter were continuing.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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