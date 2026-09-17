Zimbabwe: Govt Unveils 60-Day Formalisation Drive for Vendors

The government has approved a package of measures to tackle illegal vending in Harare's central business district (CBD) combining enforcement with plans to provide formal trading spaces and support informal traders to legalise their businesses.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda announced the measures during a post-Cabinet press briefing saying the programme was part of efforts to restore order in the capital while protecting livelihoods.

The measures were approved by Cabinet in line with the government's Vision 2030 objectives and Minimum Service Delivery Standards for smart and orderly cities.

Minister Soda said the government would take a coordinated approach built around four pillars- legislate, provide, formalise and enforce.

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"The measures, which focus on illegal vending, will restore order, safeguard public health, formalise livelihoods and improve the overall functionality of Harare, Zimbabwe's Capital City," Soda said.

Under the plan, government will accelerate the servicing of 100 identified vending sites across Harare's suburbs.

The sites are expected to receive basic infrastructure including potable water, ablution facilities, lighting, shelters, waste-management facilities and storage.

The government also plans to develop a modern satellite market on the outskirts of the CBD to accommodate traders.

A 60-day One-Stop Formalisation Drive will be launched in partnership with the City of Harare and other stakeholders allowing informal traders to regularise their operations.

A Harare Vendors Council will also be established to facilitate the co-management of vending sites and help resolve disputes between traders and authorities.

Formalised vendors will be linked to financial institutions to improve their access to working capital.

At the same time, authorities are preparing to intensify enforcement against traders operating illegally in restricted areas.

A CBD Urban Management Command, chaired by the City of Harare, will oversee efforts to "Clear, Clean, Keep" the capital's central business district in an orderly condition.

Illegal vendors will be relocated to designated trading areas as enforcement measures are implemented.

The government is also expediting the processing of the Municipal Police and CourtsBill which is intended to strengthen the ability of municipal police to enforce city by-laws.

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The proposed municipal courts would allow offences against municipal by-laws to be dealt with through simplified procedures and faster prosecution.

Soda said the vending programme was only part of a broader effort to address challenges affecting Harare.

"Interventions to address other urban management challenges being faced by the city such as illegal transport operations, deteriorating road infrastructure and organised crime will be announced in due course, as the programme proceeds," he said.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has already begun cleaning Harare's streets and relocating vendors to designated sites under the 60-day exercise.

Government said further details on the immediate, medium and long-term interventions would be announced by the responsible ministry and the local authority as implementation progresses.

The measures come amid long-running concerns over the growth of informal trading in Harare's CBD where vendors have occupied pavements, road verges and other public spaces, creating challenges around congestion, sanitation and pedestrian movement.

The government says its approach will seek to balance enforcement with the creation of lawful and decent trading alternatives for informal traders.