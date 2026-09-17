Uganda: Mityana Agrovet Takes Over Town Cleaning After Homkline Contract Ends

16 September 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Namugerwa

Mityana Agrovet Company has taken over cleaning services in Mityana Municipality following the termination of the contract of Homkline, which had previously been responsible for cleaning parts of the town.

The new service provider is expected to operate in Central Division and Ttamu Division as municipal authorities seek to improve sanitation and address concerns raised by residents over the previous cleaning arrangements.

The change was announced to residents by local leaders led by the Mayor of Central Division, John Kasozi, who introduced the new company and called for community participation in monitoring its work.

Kasozi urged residents to closely monitor the cleaning team and report any shortcomings to the relevant authorities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We ask the people of Mityana to follow up on the work being done and raise concerns whenever they notice gaps. We also expect the new service provider to avoid the challenges that led to complaints about the previous contractor," Kasozi said.

The mayor also called on the management of Mityana Agrovet Company to maintain a good working relationship with residents and prioritise the cleanliness of the town.

The company's spokesperson, Godfrey Ssemwezi, appealed to residents to cooperate with its workers as they begin operations.

Ssemwezi said the company intends to listen to residents' concerns and ensure that cleaning services reach different parts of Mityana.

"We are calling for cooperation from the people of Mityana. Our offices will remain open to listen to their concerns, and we are committed to reaching every area where our services are required," Ssemwezi said.

Residents, led by the chairperson of Ajib Area, used the meeting to present concerns and priorities they want the new service provider to address, particularly challenges they experienced under the previous contractor.

The change follows complaints from some Mityana residents about the operations of Homkline, which had been responsible for cleaning parts of the municipality.

Local leaders say closer supervision by both authorities and the community will be important in ensuring that the new arrangement delivers cleaner streets and improved sanitation services across Mityana.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.