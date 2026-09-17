Uganda: Mityana Agrovet Takes Over Town Cleaning After Homkline Contract Ends

Mityana Agrovet Company has taken over cleaning services in Mityana Municipality following the termination of the contract of Homkline, which had previously been responsible for cleaning parts of the town.

The new service provider is expected to operate in Central Division and Ttamu Division as municipal authorities seek to improve sanitation and address concerns raised by residents over the previous cleaning arrangements.

The change was announced to residents by local leaders led by the Mayor of Central Division, John Kasozi, who introduced the new company and called for community participation in monitoring its work.

Kasozi urged residents to closely monitor the cleaning team and report any shortcomings to the relevant authorities.

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"We ask the people of Mityana to follow up on the work being done and raise concerns whenever they notice gaps. We also expect the new service provider to avoid the challenges that led to complaints about the previous contractor," Kasozi said.

The mayor also called on the management of Mityana Agrovet Company to maintain a good working relationship with residents and prioritise the cleanliness of the town.

The company's spokesperson, Godfrey Ssemwezi, appealed to residents to cooperate with its workers as they begin operations.

Ssemwezi said the company intends to listen to residents' concerns and ensure that cleaning services reach different parts of Mityana.

"We are calling for cooperation from the people of Mityana. Our offices will remain open to listen to their concerns, and we are committed to reaching every area where our services are required," Ssemwezi said.

Residents, led by the chairperson of Ajib Area, used the meeting to present concerns and priorities they want the new service provider to address, particularly challenges they experienced under the previous contractor.

The change follows complaints from some Mityana residents about the operations of Homkline, which had been responsible for cleaning parts of the municipality.

Local leaders say closer supervision by both authorities and the community will be important in ensuring that the new arrangement delivers cleaner streets and improved sanitation services across Mityana.