Ethiopia Participates in Global Nuclear Forum in Vienna

Addis Ababa — The 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), bringing together representatives of 181 member states, including Ethiopia, is underway in Vienna, with member states discussing nuclear safety and security, technology applications and the peaceful uses of nuclear science.

The annual General Conference serves as the IAEA's principal policymaking forum, where representatives of member states review the Agency's activities, consider key issues in the nuclear field and set priorities for its work.

Since the IAEA was founded in 1957, the conference has provided a global platform for advancing the peaceful applications of nuclear technology across areas ranging from energy production and cancer care to food security, water management, nuclear safety and security, and safeguards.

Decisions adopted during the conference help shape the Agency's programme of work for the year ahead, ensuring that its activities respond to emerging global needs and development priorities.

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Opening the conference, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highlighted the Agency's achievements over the past year and their positive impacts, underscoring the growing role of nuclear science and technology in addressing development and humanitarian challenges.

The conference also features a scientific forum focused on expanding access to cancer treatment services, as well as side events and exhibitions highlighting advances and practical applications of nuclear science and technology.

Delegates are further deliberating on measures to strengthen nuclear safety and security and expand the peaceful application of nuclear technology.

The agenda includes consideration of the IAEA's 2025 Annual Report, an update to the Agency's 2027 budget, financial reports and the election of members to the IAEA Board of Governors.

Representing Ethiopia at the high-level conference are Ambassador Haileselassie Subba, Deputy Permanent Representative Permanent Mission Geneva and Second Secretary Betelhem Mekonnen, who are leading the Ethiopian delegation.

The 70th General Conference comes as countries continue to explore how nuclear science and technology can contribute to global priorities, including energy, health, food security, environmental management and sustainable development.