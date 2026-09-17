Malawi: Kabambe Alleges Eye-Watering Billions Missing in Water Board, Escom and Maize Import Scandals - As He Accuses DPP of Shielding the Corrupt

16 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta,

UTM president alleges over K20 BILLION involved in disputed Blantyre Water Board transactions

Claims K38.8 billion "disappeared" from maize import deal involving Zambia

Alleges further billions missing at Southern Region Water Board, ESCOM and NOCMA

Accuses DPP government of protecting and shielding those implicated in corruption

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Says corruption is directly depriving Malawians of medicines, roads and water

UTM president Dalitso Kabambe has unleashed a barrage of explosive corruption allegations against the DPP government, claiming billions of kwacha have vanished across a string of state institutions - while accusing the administration of shielding those responsible.

Kabambe alleged that more than K20 billion may have been involved in disputed transactions at Blantyre Water Board, while a further K4.7 billion was allegedly paid out to suppliers by Southern Region Water Board with no corresponding deliveries ever made.

In one of his most staggering claims, Kabambe alleged that K38.8 billion had "disappeared" from a maize import transaction involving Zambia - an allegation likely to raise serious questions given Malawi's ongoing food security concerns.

He did not stop there, also alleging K11.8 billion in irregularities at power utility ESCOM, along with a further K1 billion linked to fuel contracts at NOCMA.

Kabambe accused the DPP administration of failing to tackle corruption head-on, claiming that instead of rooting it out, government had "protected and shielded" individuals implicated in the alleged scandals.

He argued the allegations exposed the urgent need for stronger accountability within government, warning that every kwacha lost to corruption represents money that should have gone toward essential services Malawians desperately need - including medicines, roads and clean water.

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