Malawi: Kabambe Wades Into VP Ansah Row, Accusing Govt of Triggering Constitutional Crisis

16 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta,

UTM president Dalitso Kabambe has waded directly into the growing row over Vice-President Jane Ansah's treatment within government, branding it nothing short of a constitutional and governance crisis.

Kabambe alleged that Ansah is being systematically left out of Cabinet meetings and is not being delegated to represent President Peter Mutharika at official functions, even when she is available to attend.

He did not mince his words in describing the situation, branding the alleged treatment "humiliating" and openly questioning whether it reflects the constitutional role the Vice-President is supposed to occupy within government.

Kabambe went further, accusing the administration of clamping down on civil society, alleging that some rights defenders have faced arrest simply for speaking out and demanding accountability from government.

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"Citizens must remain free to question those in authority," Kabambe insisted, arguing that criticism and scrutiny of government are essential ingredients of a functioning democracy - not acts of disloyalty.

The UTM leader also raised fresh concerns over what he described as interference in the office of the Speaker of Parliament, warning that the independence of key constitutional institutions must be protected at all costs.

"Malawi needs leadership that respects the Constitution and allows institutions to perform their functions independently, particularly at a time when citizens are facing significant economic pressures," Kabambe said, adding that institutional stability was vital to maintaining public confidence, and that infighting within government should not be allowed to create further uncertainty for ordinary citizens.

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