Angola: Groundbreaking Held for Construction of Lunda-Sul Football Stadium

Muangueji — Lunda-Sul Province will have a football stadium from next year, following the laying of the foundation stone on Wednesday by Minister of Youth and Sports Rui Falcão.

Located in Muangueji Municipality, the future Lunda-Sul Stadium, with two tiers, is being built on an area of more than 4,230 square metres and will have a capacity of 12,000 seats.

The works are expected to take 14 months and will cost the State around AOA 45.5 billion.

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In addition to a football pitch, the facility will include an athletics track, changing rooms, an anti-doping control room, referees' room, medical centre, gymnasium, press offices, administrative and commercial areas, VIP areas and a car park.

Construction of the Lunda-Sul Stadium is being undertaken by Nova Jiangsu and supervised by Dar.

On the occasion, the Minister of Youth and Sports said President João Lourenço had instructed that the project be started and not halted again, adding that its completion now depended on the supervisor and contractor fulfilling their responsibilities.

Rui Falcão added that the ministry was 100% available to provide all the support required for the project's implementation.

Regarding the Multi-purpose Pavilion, the minister assured that all procedures required for the construction of the facility had been completed, with only some requirements from other sectors pending before works can begin in the coming days.

He said that athletics and football are currently the priorities, but that the pavilion would accommodate all indoor sports, including combat sports, stressing that the Government is on the right track with its youth engagement policies.

He called on Lunda-Sul Governor Gildo Matias to act as the first supervisor of the project and to report any issues concerning the progress of the works to the higher authorities so that appropriate solutions can be found, with a view to completing the project within the established deadlines.

He also urged the project supervisor to ensure integrity and diligence in the inspection of the works in order to safeguard their quality.

The groundbreaking ceremony was witnessed, on behalf of the Lunda-Sul Governor, by Vice-Governors for the Political, Economic and Social sectors Mendes Gaspar and for Technical Services and Infrastructure Cláudio Pemessa, as well as members of the provincial government, officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, traditional authorities and the general public.

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