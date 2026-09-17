Africa: Somalia, AU Discuss Border Security and Counterterrorism Cooperation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's immigration authorities and the African Union discussed strengthening cooperation on security, migration and border management during a meeting in Mogadishu between senior officials from both sides.

Hussein Qasim Yusuf, director general of Somalia's Immigration and Citizenship Agency, received a delegation led by Idriss Mounir Lallali, director of the African Union's Counter-Terrorism Centre, at the agency's headquarters in the Somali capital.

The officials discussed ways to strengthen coordination between institutions responsible for border security, immigration and counterterrorism, according to a statement from Somalia's Immigration and Citizenship Agency.

The talks also focused on information sharing and monitoring the movement of people suspected of involvement in terrorism, particularly those crossing Somalia's international borders.

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The officials reviewed progress made by Somalia in strengthening border controls through the use of modern technology and digital systems for managing immigration data.

Somalia's immigration authorities said the systems have helped facilitate legal travel, improve the management of migration information and strengthen the ability of security agencies to detect movements considered a potential threat to national security.

Yusuf stressed the importance of close cooperation between Somali government institutions and regional organizations in preventing terrorism and cross-border crime while facilitating lawful movement across the country's borders.

The meeting comes as Somalia continues efforts to strengthen its border management and security systems amid ongoing counterterrorism operations against Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaida-linked militant group that has carried out attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

The African Union has worked with Somalia for years on security and counterterrorism efforts, including through its wider support for Somali security institutions and regional mechanisms aimed at addressing threats that cross national borders.

The officials did not announce specific new agreements or measures resulting from the meeting.