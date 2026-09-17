Somalia Intelligence Agency Arrests 11 in Al-Shabaab Network Crackdown in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency said its forces have dismantled several Al-Shabaab networks operating in Mogadishu and surrounding areas, arresting 11 people accused of planning attacks and other acts of insecurity.

In a statement, NISA said the suspects belonged to different Al-Shabaab networks that had allegedly been preparing to infiltrate parts of the capital and its outskirts to carry out activities that could threaten civilians and security.

The agency said the operations were conducted in the districts of Daarusalaam, Garasbaaley, Kaxda and Dayniile in Mogadishu, as well as Afgooye, a town southwest of the capital.

NISA said its forces also seized weapons and other equipment during the operations. The agency said the materials were intended for use in activities that could undermine security, but it did not provide details about the types or quantities of weapons seized.

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The arrests come as Somali security forces continue operations against Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaida-linked militant group that has carried out attacks across Somalia and maintains the ability to operate in and around major urban areas.

NISA did not provide further details about the identities of those arrested or say when the operations were conducted. The agency also did not disclose whether the suspects had been formally charged.

The Somali government has intensified security operations in recent years as it seeks to weaken Al-Shabaab and prevent the group from carrying out attacks in Mogadishu and other population centers.

NISA said the latest operations were part of ongoing efforts to disrupt Al-Shabaab plans targeting the security of Mogadishu and Somali civilians.

The agency urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security authorities as operations against militant networks continue.