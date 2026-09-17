Equatorial Guinea: Facebook, TikTok Shut Down in Equatorial Guinea After VP Corruption Video

Facebook and TikTok have been inaccessible in Equatorial Guinea for more than two weeks following the circulation of a video accusing the country's vice-president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang, of corruption.

An AFP journalist in the Central African country confirmed on Wednesday that access to the two social media platforms had been blocked, while internet speeds have also been restricted since September 2.

Facebook and TikTok, which are among the most popular online platforms in Equatorial Guinea, can reportedly only be accessed through a virtual private network (VPN).

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Other Meta-owned platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, have also been affected by restrictions but remain accessible.

The restrictions came after a young woman posted a video online accusing Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang, the eldest son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, of corruption.

The woman was subsequently arrested by the authorities.

The vice-president, popularly known as "Teodorin", is known for displaying his luxury lifestyle on social media.

He was convicted in France in 2021 in a case involving "ill-gotten gains", while his assets were frozen in the United Kingdom following investigations into alleged corruption.

There was no immediate response from Equatorial Guinea's information ministry when contacted by AFP over the reported restrictions.

Equatorial Guinea has been ruled by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo since 1979 and has regularly faced allegations of repression and restrictions on civil liberties.

The apparent social media shutdown comes amid growing scrutiny of internet access and online expression in the region.

Neighbouring Gabon has also suspended access to social networks since February, with authorities officially citing the need to prevent the dissemination of "content... undermining... the stability of the institutions of the republic and national security".