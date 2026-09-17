South Africa: Ramaphosa Resting After Falling Ill - South African News Briefs - September 17, 2026

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Ramaphosa Resting After Falling Ill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to rest and recover after falling ill following his return from the BRICS summit in India, reports EWN. The Presidency said he has been booked off from public engagements on medical advice, with ministers expected to represent him where possible. The development comes as Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who has been out of the public eye since July after undergoing a minor medical procedure, said he is recovering well and will continue resting on his doctor’s advice.

Correctional Boss to Face Madlanga Inquiry

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Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, reports SABC News. He is expected to explain how the Department of Correctional Services is administered and how it addresses security challenges, including allegations that criminal syndicates and gangs have infiltrated correctional facilities. His evidence could shed light on measures to prevent contraband smuggling, address alleged criminal activity involving officials and inmates, and whether weaknesses in the correctional system are contributing to wider problems in the criminal justice system.

Cape Town Mayor Defends Housing Record

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has defended the city against criticism that its strong property market is increasingly benefiting wealthy residents while ordinary people, particularly young residents, struggle to afford homes, reports EWN. During his re-election campaign in Mitchells Plain, he acknowledged the affordability crisis and said increasing the supply of housing is key to bringing prices down. Hill-Lewis said the city is changing planning rules and supporting smaller developers to make affordable housing easier to build. He attributed rising prices to Cape Town’s economic success and population growth, saying more people are competing for a limited supply of homes.

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