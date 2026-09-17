Malawi Music Stars Line Up for Lakeside All-Nighter At Sunbird Nkopola for Accountant's Explosion Concert

A line-up of some of Malawi's most prominent musicians will take to the stage at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge on 19 September for The Accountant's Explosion, an all-night concert promising performances from dusk until dawn.

The event is the work of promoter Jai Banda, known in Malawi's entertainment circles as Mr Entertainer, who has billed the night under the tagline "one night, many stories, one stage, one explosion".

Doors open at 6pm, with performances scheduled to run through until the early hours.

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The bill brings together artists including Skeffa Chimoto, Dan Muyaya, Ras Palinji, Thommy Zimitsani, Anthony Makondetsa, Khonzie Masimbe and Anjiru Fumulani, alongside live sets from Six Solid Band and Makasu Band.

Banda said the concert had been conceived as more than a straightforward night of music.

"We are telling a story through music," he said. "Every artist has been strategically placed to create a unique journey for patrons from the moment they walk through the gates until the final song at dawn."

The night begins with DJ Tackdeal, who will warm up the crowd before Six Solid Band opens the live performances.

Makasu Band, Ras Palinji, Thommy Zimitsani and Dan Muyaya are set to follow, building towards a 10pm slot for veteran performer Skeffa Chimoto.

Beyond midnight, the programme continues with sets from Moda Fumulani, Khonzie Masimbe and Anthony Makondetsa, before Anjiru Fumulani takes the stage into the early hours.

DJ Tackdeal returns at 3am to close out the night.

Banda said the line-up had been put together with a broad audience in mind.

"We've assembled a line-up that reflects the richness of Malawian entertainment," he said. "Whether you love live bands, cultural sounds or dance music, there will be something for everyone."

He framed the concert as an opportunity for reprieve after a demanding year.

"People work hard throughout the year and deserve moments to relax and enjoy themselves," he said.

"We are inviting everyone to come and be part of an experience that will be talked about long after the night is over."

Set against the backdrop of Lake Malawi, the concert forms part of a season of major entertainment events at lakeside venues.

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As Banda put it: "The stage is set. The artists are ready. Now it's time for the fans to write the next chapter of the story."