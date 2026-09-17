Kenya: 'Everything Is Possible' - Kumwenda Fires Up Malawi Queens Ahead of Crunch Nairobi Showdown

Malawian netball sensation Mwai Kumwenda has spoken of her excitement ahead of the Africa Netball Cup, insisting her young Malawi Queens side is ready to battle it out for a coveted spot at the 2027 World Cup in Sydney.

The blockbuster eight-day tournament kicks off in Nairobi, Kenya, from September 19 to 26, with matches held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani -- and far more than continental bragging rights at stake.

The competition doubles as a crucial African qualifier for the Netball World Cup Down Under, with the pressure firmly on for nations still hoping to book their ticket to Sydney.

South Africa and Uganda have already sealed their World Cup places, meaning the remaining hopefuls -- including Malawi -- will be scrapping it out in Kenya for the continent's final two spots.

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The women's competition has been split into two fiercely contested pools. Pool 1 pits South Africa against Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Tanzania, while Malawi finds itself in a tough Pool 2 alongside Uganda, Zambia, hosts Kenya and Nigeria.

Star shooter Kumwenda, one of the game's most recognisable faces on the continent, admitted the Malawi Queens are entering the tournament in transition -- with just four senior players in the squad and a wave of exciting young talent stepping up.

"There are a lot of opportunities for the young players in the squad with only four senior players," Kumwenda said. "This tournament is very significant for Malawi as we are building a new team."

The seasoned goal shooter said the squad has been putting in the hard yards behind the scenes as they prepare to take on some of Africa's netball powerhouses.

"There is a lot for all of us to learn from this tournament and we need to play our lungs out as we play game by game," she added. "We have been training hard and everything is possible."