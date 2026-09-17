Angola: President João Lourenço Takes Part in Debate On Reparative Justice

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço took part on Wednesday in a virtual meeting of the Global Advisory Council on Reparative Justice, which placed slavery and its historical impacts at the centre of discussions.

According to a press release from the Presidency of the Republic, the meeting brought together leaders and representatives of African and Caribbean countries, regions particularly affected by the transatlantic slave trade and the social, economic and human consequences of this historical process.

The meeting addressed initiatives aimed at promoting reparative justice and tackling the effects of slavery through political, historical, economic and social actions.

The initiative comes within the framework of international efforts to deepen recognition of the impacts left by slavery and discuss mechanisms for reparation for affected populations and communities.

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The United Nations has recognised slavery and the transatlantic slave trade as practices that constituted crimes and serious violations of human rights, with consequences that remain present in several societies.

Angola's participation in the debate reaffirms the country's attention to issues related to historical memory, justice and reparation, at a time when the subject is gaining prominence in international discussions.

In this context, Angola has advocated the creation of an International Fund for Reparative Justice, under the auspices of the United Nations, to finance programmes for human development, education, healthcare and the reduction of structural inequalities in African and African-descendant communities.

Among the proposals put forward by the country are also the restitution and repatriation of African cultural heritage, the creation of an international mechanism for truth and memory concerning slavery and colonialism, and economic, technical and technological capacity-building programmes aimed primarily at young people and women.

Angola's position is that reparative justice should go beyond financial compensation or symbolic gestures and translate into actions capable of addressing inequalities and exclusions that persist as consequences of that historical period.

The issue is of particular significance to Angola, which was at the centre of important routes in the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans, with Luanda and Benguela among the main ports from which people were forcibly transported to the Americas.

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Angola has also linked the reparative justice agenda to reform of international governance and, from this perspective, advocates reform of the United Nations Security Council and the inclusion of African countries as permanent members.

The meeting of the Global Advisory Council on Reparative Justice follows international initiatives aimed at deepening historical recognition of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade and defining reparation mechanisms for affected peoples.

For Angola, the process should be based on international cooperation and concrete commitments, with an approach that brings together memory, restitution, development and greater participation by African peoples and communities of African descent in decisions concerning their future.

ART/DOJ