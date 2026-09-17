Africa: All of Africa Today - September 17, 2026

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Sudan Gold Mine Collapse Kills at Least 60

At least 60 people have reportedly been killed after an informal gold mine collapsed in Sudan's West Kordofan region, with dozens more feared trapped underground. The Al-Zaraa mine, an unregulated site where dozens of small-scale miners were working, began collapsing, forcing miners to carry out a difficult rescue operation using basic equipment. The collapse occurred in an area controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, where artisanal miners work in largely unregulated conditions. A lack of heavy machinery and basic safety equipment has severely hampered rescue efforts. The disaster highlights the dangers facing thousands of Sudanese who have turned to informal gold mining amid the country's economic collapse and war. Gold is also a major source of revenue in Sudan's conflict economy, with much of the country's production extracted through small-scale operations and significant quantities reportedly smuggled across borders.



Social Media Censored in Equatorial Guinea After Corruption Claims

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Facebook and TikTok have been inaccessible in Equatorial Guinea for more than two weeks after a video accusing Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang, popularly known as "Teodorin", of corruption circulated online. Internet speeds have also been restricted since September 2. WhatsApp and Instagram remain available but with limitations. The woman who posted the video was subsequently arrested. The government has not publicly explained the restrictions. Teodorin, the eldest son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, is known for showcasing his luxury lifestyle online. He was convicted in France in 2021 in a case involving "ill-gotten gains." His assets were frozen in the United Kingdom following investigations into alleged corruption. Equatorial Guinea has been ruled by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo since 1979 and has regularly faced allegations of repression and restrictions on civil liberties. The apparent social media shutdown comes amid growing scrutiny of internet access and online expression in the region.

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak May Have Started Months Earlier

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak may have been circulating for months before it was officially declared on May 15, with health authorities facing criticism over delays in detection and response. The first known case was a health worker in Ituri province who developed symptoms in late April, but reports of unexplained deaths in the Mongbwalu area had emerged weeks earlier. Researchers have suggested that transmission may have started as early as February. Genetic analysis cited by the World Health Organization also points to an outbreak beginning around that time. WHO has warned that delayed detection continues to increase the risk of transmission, particularly in communities affected by insecurity, displacement, overcrowding and poor access to healthcare. As of September 7, WHO reported more than 6,700 confirmed cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and more than 3,200 deaths there, with cases also reported in Uganda and France.

Prosecutors Drop Fraud Charges Against Suspended South African Police Chief

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn criminal charges against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola after determining that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. Masemola had faced charges under the Public Finance Management Act linked to a controversial police health-services tender worth about R228 million. The case arose from allegations that he failed to act on warnings concerning the tender, which was later cancelled. The NPA said its decision followed a review of the evidence and cited its requirement that there must be reasonable prospects of success before a matter proceeds to trial. Masemola remains suspended, and the decision has prompted questions about what happens to his position as national police commissioner. The allegations are also connected to the wider Madlanga Commission inquiry into alleged corruption and criminal infiltration within the police.

Namibia Says Same-Sex Marriage Remains Illegal

Namibia's Justice and Labour Relations Minister Wise Immanuel has told Parliament that same-sex couples cannot legally marry under Namibian law. He said a 2023 Supreme Court ruling did not legalise same-sex marriage in the country, but dealt specifically with the recognition of same-sex marriages legally concluded abroad for immigration purposes. Parliament later passed legislation in 2024 defining marriage, although Immanuel said the legislation has not yet been operationalised. His clarification follows renewed confusion over the legal position, including claims circulating on social media about court rulings. The minister stressed that the Supreme Court judgment must be understood within the limited immigration context in which it was issued, rather than as recognition of same-sex marriage inside Namibia.

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Nairobi to Host 2029 World Athletics Championships

Nairobi will host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, becoming the first African city to stage the global event. World Athletics announced the decision following its council meeting in Budapest, selecting Nairobi ahead of London, Rome and Munich, while Munich was awarded the 2031 championships. The decision is a major moment for Kenya, a country with a long-standing reputation for producing elite distance runners, and has been welcomed by athletes who say hosting the event at home could inspire younger generations. Kenya is also investing heavily in sports infrastructure ahead of major international events. However, hosting the championships will bring additional scrutiny to the country's doping record: more than 140 Kenyan athletes have been suspended for doping offences since 2017. Kenyan anti-doping officials say the number of suspensions has declined in recent years as efforts to strengthen clean-sport programmes have increased.