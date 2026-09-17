South Africa: Brother's Agonising Search for Ekurhuleni Killings Victim Itumeleng Kekana

Itumeleng Kekana's family searched hospitals, police stations and mortuaries for answers after the 32-year-old disappeared from Kempton Park. On 3 August, their search ended when her remains were found on Great North Road in Pomona, making her one of eight women whose bodies have been discovered in Ekurhuleni since July. Her case highlights questions around evidence collection, DNA processing and how investigators identify possible links between cases.

Itumeleng Kekana, from Mmakwane Village in QwaQwa in the Free State, went missing on 17 July 2026.

She lived and worked in Kempton Park, and according to her older brother Themba Kekana, 44, she sold beauty products at a local shop.

Themba last spoke to his sister on the morning she disappeared.

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"On 17 July it was my birthday. The last time I spoke to her was that morning. She was excitable and cheerfully wished me a happy birthday," he said.

The two spoke regularly, but he did not hear from his sister again for the rest of the day.

"On 18 July, my calls were no longer going through."

Later that day, he contacted Itumeleng's neighbour, who told Themba that she had left the previous evening at about 7pm, saying she was going to see someone. The neighbour said Itumeleng did not say where she was going or who she intended to meet. The neighbour assumed she was meeting a client to sell beauty products.

After realising his sister was missing, Themba and other relatives travelled to Kempton Park on 19 July to search for her.

They made enquiries at police stations, hospitals and mortuaries before receiving devastating news...