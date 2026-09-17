South Africa: SA's Young Voters Are Not Apathetic, They Are Auditing an Unresponsive Democracy

16 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Themba Dlamini

Young South Africans are not apathetic but increasingly unconvinced that voting translates into accountability, as broken promises and unresponsive local institutions erode trust in democracy. The answer is not another lecture to 'show up', but a system that keeps a visible ledger of promises, performance and consequences.

A generation has completed its first audit of democracy and returned a finding.

There is a lamppost near a taxi rank in almost every township in this country. This month, a new election poster is going up on it. Same party, sometimes the same face, five years older. The tap promised last time is still dry.

The young man putting up the poster has come of voting age beneath promises that have not. Nothing in the system has given him a way to record that fact where it counts. In November, he will be told that he is apathetic.

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He is not. He has been keeping the book. He has watched one full cycle of promise and delivery, from poster to poster, and reached the conclusion any auditor would reach from a ledger with entries on only one side.

In June, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) told us that more than 70% of eligible 18- and 19-year-olds were not on the voters' roll. To its credit, the commission has used the tools available to a registration body. After the June registration weekend, it zero-rated its online portal so that registering costs no data, announced a second weekend for...

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