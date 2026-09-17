South Africa: When the GBV Campaign Hashtags Fade, the Fear Doesn't

opinion

More needs to be done than relying on once-a-year campaigns like Women's Month to fight gender-based violence. What is needed is a shift from expecting women to self-manage their safety toward systemic accountability, effective law enforcement and active male responsibility.

Women's Month has come and gone. For a few weeks, issues about women dominated the national discourse. From marches, speeches, hashtags to radio and TV talk shows, issues of women's emancipation and gender-based violence (GBV) set the news agenda.

And, no sooner had August ended than the conversation on women quietened. As is the norm, it appeared that we were waiting for another calendar cycle to rekindle the topic - the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, running from 25 November to 10 December. The scenario is so familiar - year after year.

But then, news broke of the possibility of a serial killer on the prowl in Kempton Park - jolting the nation out of its complacency. By Monday, bodies of five women had been discovered in a thicket in and around Rhodesfield and Olifantsfontein along the R21 freeway in just two months. With that, the national discourse shifted to gender issues all over again.

A dangerous place

Much has since been said, but the conversation points to the perennial problem: South Africa remains among the most dangerous places for women to live. Women can do as much as they want to stay safe,...