South Africa: Resetting and Renewing Idac Won't Solve SA's Corruption Crisis

opinion

A new, reformed Investigating Directorate Against Corruption needs to be a fully independent, single-entity anti-corruption body -- outside executive control and potentially under Chapter 9 -- to effectively combat grand corruption and restore the rule of law.

The "reset and renew" medicine Andy Mothibi, head of the National Prosecuting Authority since February 2026, has suggested for his institution's imploded Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) is no cure for the multiple organised crime and serious corruption challenges facing South Africa.

Mothibi participated in Daily Maverick's The Gathering 2026 panel of 11 September under the banner, Crime the Beloved Country".

It is deeply inappropriate that a mere directorate within the NPA, which is what Idac is, should have responsibility for dealing with these twin scourges and the scoundrels involved.

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Moreover, the creation of Idac in 2024 was carried out in defiance of binding rulings made by the Constitutional Court in the Glenister litigation.

The President ignored the timely warning to desist given by Accountability Now and proceeded to sign the Bill into law on the eve of losing the parliamentary majority that had ensured its passage.

What is needed urgently is an adequately independent anti-corruption body made up of specialists trained as such, standing alone in a single entity, with both structural and operational independence and possessing resources that are guaranteed in a secure working environment.

These attributes, laid down by the courts, have become known as the...