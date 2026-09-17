Africa: How Ecowas Biometric Card Will Ease Travel for Member States' Citizens Across West Africa - Officials

Seven member states have so far deployed the card, although ECOWAS said member states already committed to working towards mutual acceptance of the card at air, land and sea borders by December.

Nigerians travelling to other West African countries could face fewer delays at border posts as the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) is introduced across the region.

The card allows immigration officials to verify a traveller's identity electronically and is expected to make border checks easier for people travelling within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Nigeria began rolling out the card through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in November 2025.

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Officials said on Wednesday at a media sensitisation workshop in Lagos organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with ECOWAS and with support from the European Union.

What the card does

Head of Border Management and Migration at the ECOWAS Commission in Nigeria, Obinna Ajugwo, said the biometric card would provide a more secure way to identify travellers than the paper-based ECOWAS Travel Certificate.

"The ENBIC is not just a card; it is a symbol of the law of the region. Most importantly, it is an enabler of safe, secure and efficient movement across our region," he said.

The card contains a biometric chip with the holder's identity information. At a border post, immigration officials can use the information to check the traveller's identity and authenticate the card.

Mr Ajugwo explained that the system would also help immigration authorities in member states share and verify information more effectively.

"By providing a reliable and harmonised system of identification, the ENBIC will facilitate the exercise of the right to free movement, strengthen border management systems, enhance security cooperation amongst member states, and promote economic and social integration," he said.

He noted that seven member states -- Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria -- had deployed the card.

The regional bloc said in April that member states had committed to working towards mutual acceptance of ENBIC at air, land and sea borders by December.

What travellers should expect

For a Nigerian crossing into another ECOWAS country, the most visible change should be at the border.

Mr Ajugwo said travellers can waste time at border posts when they lack the correct travel information.

"When we get to the borders, we see that sometimes when you don't have the right travel information, you end up spending more time at the border. This is where we are trying to use the most seamless border clearance... or fast border clearance," he explained.

Head of the IOM Sub-Office in Lagos, Ali Ibrahim, stated that the card was part of the wider ECOWAS free-movement framework.

"By enhancing identity assurance and facilitating the movement of legitimate migrants, ENBIC contributes to a more efficient, secure and integrated mobility framework," Mr Ibrahim said.

It does not give automatic residence rights

The ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment allows citizens of member states to enter another member country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, subject to the conditions of the protocol.

Anyone who wants to stay longer must meet the residence requirements of the country concerned.

During a presentation, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration responsible for ECOWAS and other travel documents at the NIS, Bennett Chiagoro, stated that Nigerians seeking to remain in another member state beyond the permitted period would still have to follow the rules of the host country.

How to apply for the card

Nigerians can begin the ENBIC application process through an online NIS portal, where applicants can also book appointments and track their applications.

The process involves verification, biometric enrolment, validation, production and issuance.

Applicants provide their personal details and supporting documents before appearing for biometric capture.

The portal also provides options for checking payment status and receipts, correcting application information and reporting misplaced cards.

The NIS advises prospective applicants to confirm the current requirements and fees before applying as the rollout continues.

How immigration officials verify it

The biometric chip is central to the card's security.

Mr Chiagoro explained that information stored on the chip carries a digital signature from the issuing authority. If the information is altered, the signature also changes, and the alteration can be detected during authentication.

"Any attempt to alter the data on the card will automatically change the signature of the card. When we authenticate it at the border, it will lack that trust chain," he stated.

The card also carries a serial number and other security features that can be checked during border-control operations.

Mr Chiagoro said privacy, data protection and data security were being considered as the system was rolled out.

What happens to the ECOWAS Travel Certificate?

ECOWAS has described ENBIC as a machine-readable travel document intended to replace the handwritten ECOWAS Travel Certificate.

But the NIS still provides information about the travel certificate on its website.

Travellers should therefore confirm with the NIS which document is currently accepted for their journey, particularly as member states are at different stages of implementing the biometric card.

Why ECOWAS is introducing it

The free movement of people has been a key part of ECOWAS' regional integration efforts, allowing citizens to travel, reside and establish themselves in other member states under the conditions of the regional protocol and the laws of the host country.

Mr Ibrahim stated that IOM would continue to support ECOWAS and member states with training, operational readiness, knowledge sharing and implementation support.

He said the success of ENBIC should not be measured only by how many cards are issued, but also by whether it makes movement easier for people who rely on cross-border travel, including traders, young people and communities around border areas.

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In her goodwill message at the workshop, the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration responsible for the Passport and Other Travel Documents Directorate, Titilayo Olaiya, also urged journalists to provide accurate information about the card, especially its eligibility requirements and implementation.

She said misinformation at points of entry could create problems for travellers.

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