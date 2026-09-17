Nigeria: NASS Transmits Constitution Amendment Bill to State Assemblies, Expects Response Within 30 Days

For any proposal to become part of the Constitution, it must be approved by at least two-thirds of the 36 Houses of Assembly, which amounts to 24 state legislatures.

The National Assembly has transmitted its resolution on the creation of state police to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for consideration and approval, in line with the constitutional requirement for altering the 1999 Constitution.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday announcing the transmission of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, to the state legislatures.

Mr Ogunlana, a lawyer, did not specifically mention the state police proposal among the resolutions contained in the constitutional amendment bill transmitted to the state assemblies. He only said the constitutional amendment bill had been transmitted to the 36 state Houses for consideration.

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"The National Assembly has commenced the next stage of the constitutional alteration process with the transmission of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026 to the Houses of Assembly of the 36 States of the Federation for their consideration and approval.

"The Clerk to the National Assembly has, pursuant to the directive of the leadership of the National Assembly, transmitted the Bill to the respective State Houses of Assembly in accordance with Section 9 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) today, 16th September, 2026," he said.

The National Assembly is considering more than 30 proposals to alter the 1999 Constitution.

The bill to create state police is the only amendment proposal that has been considered and approved by both chambers of the National Assembly so far.

For the proposal to become part of the Constitution, it must be approved by at least two-thirds of the 36 state Houses of Assembly, which is 24.

The bill's transmission to the state legislatures marks the next stage of the constitutional alteration process.

Other constitutional amendment proposals being considered by the National Assembly include local government autonomy, special legislative seats for women, independent candidacy, constitutional recognition of traditional rulers and the creation of an electoral offences commission.

Others are proposals to create additional states and local government areas, citizenship by investment, judicial reforms, strengthening the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, compelling the timely submission of government financial statements, and mandating the publication of audit reports.

The Nigerian Constitution requires that a bill seeking to alter the Constitution be passed by a two-thirds majority in each chamber of the National Assembly before it can be transmitted to the state Houses of Assembly for consideration.

While the state police proposal has passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives, other proposals, including local government autonomy, special seats for women, and constitutional recognition of traditional rulers, have only passed second reading and remain at the committee stage.

Such proposals cannot be transmitted to the state assemblies until they have completed the required legislative stages at the National Assembly.

30-day response

Mr Ogunlana urged the state Houses of Assembly to give the constitutional alteration bill the requisite consideration and communicate their resolutions to the National Assembly after concluding their deliberations.

He clarified that the Constitution does not prescribe a specific period within which State Houses of Assembly must communicate their resolutions on bills for constitutional alteration. He nevertheless urged the state legislatures to conclude their consideration and communicate their resolutions within 30 days of receiving the bill.

"The Clerk to the National Assembly has requested the State Houses of Assembly to give the Bill the requisite consideration in accordance with their respective legislative procedures and to communicate their resolutions to the National Assembly upon conclusion of their consideration.

"It is noted that the Constitution does not prescribe a specific period within which the State Houses of Assembly are required to communicate their resolutions on a constitutional alteration Bill. Nevertheless, in the interest of an orderly, coordinated and timely conclusion of the constitutional alteration process, the State Houses of Assembly are expected to consider the Bill and communicate their respective resolutions to the National Assembly within 30 days of receipt," he stated.

Mr Ogunlana stressed that the 30-day period was an administrative expectation and not a constitutional deadline.

"For clarity, the 30-day period is an expected administrative timeframe and does not constitute a constitutional deadline.

"The National Assembly recognises the constitutional responsibility vested in the State Houses of Assembly and respects their independence in the consideration of the Bill. The transmission is intended to facilitate the orderly discharge of their constitutional role in the process," he said.

The Clerk said the National Assembly remained committed to conducting the constitutional alteration process in compliance with the Constitution and the principles of due process and institutional cooperation.

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He added that the National Assembly would proceed with the next stage of the process after receiving the resolutions of the state Houses of Assembly.

"Upon receipt of the resolutions of the State Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly will proceed with the necessary steps in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution," he said.

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