Kenya: Local Sugar Millers Want Imported Sugar to Be Controlled

Nairobi — Local sugar millers have urged the government to control the amount of sugar entering the country, saying unplanned imports are hurting them.

The millers told the National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives during its inspection of sugar companies in Western Kenya.

Sanjay Patel, Butali Sugar Managing Director, said imported sugar should be released into the market in batches to avoid flooding the market and disadvantaging local millers.

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"What we produce locally cannot fully satisfy the need; however, we want good importation structures to be put in place for us to compete fairly," Patel said.

"We should be on board in the decision-making table to give our input on when the sugar should be imported, how much should be imported and also advise on when it should be released into the market."

He said imported sugar benefits a few traders while local farmers continue to face high cane production costs.

Butali Sugar management also called for restrictions on the repackaging of sugar, proposing that only millers be allowed to repackage the commodity into smaller quantities to improve traceability and hygiene.

At Mumias Sugar Mills, the committee was told that the recent importation of 27,000 metric tonnes of raw sugar by Mombasa Sugar Refinery did not affect the miller because the consignment was meant for industrial use.

Mumias Sugar Operations Manager Stephen Kihumba said sugar imports help regulate and balance prices but called for tighter controls in the sector.

Committee Chairperson Bernard Shinali said the inspection was prompted by the importation of raw sugar and was aimed at assessing its impact on local millers and farmers.

The committee also inspected the Constituency Industrial Development Centre (CIDC) in Ikolomani, which is yet to become operational due to lack of electricity.

The committee will continue its inspection today with visits to Busia Sugar Company, Nasewa EPZ and the Busia County Aggregation Industrial Park.