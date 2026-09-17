Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Daughter-in-Law's U.S.$10m Money-Laundering Trial Pushed to October

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter-in-law, Kelsea Tafirenyika, will have to wait until October 30 for her money-laundering case to proceed after the matter was postponed.

Tafirenyika, who is out on US$5,000 bail, appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa represented by lawyer Tiriwamambo Kangai.

She is accused of acquiring properties worth nearly US$10 million using proceeds allegedly linked to drug dealing. She also faces a separate allegation of possessing a forged identity document bearing the name Getrude Badza but her photograph.

Tafirenyika denies the allegations and has said most of the properties were gifts from her husband, Collins Mnangagwa, the President's twin son.

Last week, High Court judge Justice Vivian Ndlovu granted her bail and ordered her to report to police twice a week pending finalisation of the case.

The State had previously opposed bail, arguing that Tafirenyika was a flight risk because of her reported property interests in South Africa and Dubai.