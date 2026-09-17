Zimbabwe: Cabinet Backs Harare's Clean Up - As Government Declares Intensive 60-Day Programme

CABINET has backed the Local Government Ministry's Operation Chenesa Harare, which seeks to flush out all illegal vendors from the capital's business centres and Central Business District (CBD).

The campaign which was launched by Local Government minister Daniel Garwe, is being implemented by the Harare City Council.

Newlands, Belvedere and Belgravia are some of the areas that have been targeted. Very little has changed in the CBD where almost every pavement has been taken over by vendors selling different wares or produce to make a living.

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"Cabinet approved the Proposed Measures to Address Informal Vending and Associated Activities in the Harare Central Business District, which were presented by the Minister of Transport Felix Tapiwa Mhona as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Utilities and Infrastructural Development," reads the Cabinet brief.

"The measures, which focus on illegal vending, will restore order, safeguard public health, formalise livelihoods and improve the overall functionality of Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city.

"Highlights of the measures include a coordinated approach that balances enforcement with the provision of lawful decent trading alternatives.

"A 60-Day One-Stop Formalisation Drive will be launched in liaison with the City of Harare and all the relevant stakeholders, while a Harare Vendors Council is established for co-management of sites and dispute resolution, and formalised vendors will be linked to financial institutions for working capital."

Stalls built for vendors have been dismissed as being either too expensive or far from the market.

Garwe has been castigated for encouraging vending ahead of the 2023 campaign, before passing of Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 and then taking an abrupt U-turn by accusing vendors of disorder and putting lives at risk.

Some vendors have however declared that they will not leave, as their only source of livelihood is vending. Between 70% and 85% of jobs in Zimbabwe are informal according to both ZimStat and International Labour Organisation (ILO).

This is not the first time government and Harare City Council have tried to flush out vendors from Harare and other cities, they coordinated an unsuccessful campaign in 2024, 2019, 2016 and 2006.