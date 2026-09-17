Zimbabwean Celebrities Fall Over Each Other Thanking Chivayo for Gifting Mudododo Hitmaker With High-End Car, U.S.$40 000

ZIMBABWEAN celebrities on Wednesday fell over each other in attempts to grab Wicknell Chivayo's attention, as they thanked him for gifting Mudododo hitmaker Sugar Sugar with a 2026 Toyota Fortuner and US$40,000 in cash.

Extra Large Maroja, Mai Jilimba, Romeo Gasa, Kireni Zulu and even Timothy Tapfumaneyi of yesteryear Timmy na Bhonzo fame thanked Chivayo for the gift.

Mudododo, off Sugar Sugar's 2026 album Kusvika Ati Eke, has dominated airplay and become one of the year's hit songs.

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Chivayo initially gave him US$10,000 after he said the song was making him and his kids happy. The other US$30,000 was added after he shared a video showing gratitude to Chivayo and showered praises on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Haaa the way yatendwa naMkoma Sugar Sugar ka, so heartfelt, he even mentioned his late mom," said Extra Large Maroja on Facebook.

Chivayo, who now refers to himself as Mukuru weMazuva, has normalised gifting high-end vehicles and huge sums of money to Zimbabwean celebrities.

"Big up Sir Wicknell, murikuremera nyika," said Timmy.

Superstar Jah Prayzah, the legendary Alick Macheso, ZimDanceHall chanter Enzoh Ishall, producer Fantan and much recently, late hero Oliver Mtukudzi's daughter Selmor have been rewarded.

"Kana ndakambofara iiiiih makaita zvenyu apa," posted Romeo Gasa, who leads the Extra Valembe band.

Quite a number of ordinary citizens have also received different rewards for different acts, with the majority of his beneficiaries getting Toyota Aquas and cash.

Despite appealing to a wide audience, the song was made popular in other circles by influencer Frets Donzvo who played it while driving a car he, too, had been given by Wicknell for being funny.