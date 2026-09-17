Zimbabwe: Netherlands to Close Harare Embassy, Cites Geopolitical Developments

Netherlands has announced plans to close its embassy in Harare, citing geopolitical developments and a broader restructuring of its diplomatic network.

The move comes barely two weeks after Sweden closed its Harare embassy on August 31, following the conclusion of its bilateral development cooperation operations in Zimbabwe.

The Swedish government said direct bilateral development support to Zimbabwe had ended, although global and regional humanitarian assistance delivered through multilateral organisations and the European Union would continue.

Sweden also said diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe would remain intact, with future cooperation focusing more on trade and business relations than traditional aid.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Netherlands through it's Foreign Affairs Minister Tom Berendsen has now announced a similar restructuring of its diplomatic presence.

"Our embassies are crucial in order to effectively promote the interests of our Kingdom. They are the eyes, ears and voice of the Netherlands abroad," Berendsen said.

"It is important for us to continually adapt the mission network with a view to geopolitical developments, and to make careful decisions on how and where Dutch interests will best be served.

"To do this, we must take account of our own ambitions and economic interests, and our duty of care for Dutch nationals abroad," he added.

In a statement, the Netherlands Embassy in Zimbabwe acknowledged that the closure of its Harare offices would be significant news for its partners and friends in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi, given the strong relationships built over the years.

"The decision is part of a broader restructuring of the Netherlands' diplomatic network and does not change our appreciation for the close ties or our commitment to working with the respective governments and other partners across the region," the embassy said.

"We are focused on ensuring a careful transition towards closure and continued cooperation with our networks in the period," it added.

The Netherlands government also announced the closure of its embassies in Tripoli, Libya; Bujumbura, Burundi; and Yangon, Myanmar, as well as its consulate-general in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to the Dutch government, its interests in the affected countries will be promoted through embassies in neighbouring countries.

The government also said it would explore the possibility of opening embassies in Podgorica, Montenegro, and Windhoek, Namibia, in collaboration with Belgium and Luxembourg.