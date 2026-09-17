Zimbabwe: Nurses Threaten Showdown Over Government's Failure to Review Allowances

NURSES say they have been betrayed by the government after it failed to honour an agreement to increase health-specific allowances.

The allowances were last reviewed in 2022 and health workers are demanding an adjustment, arguing the current allocation has been eroded by the high cost of living.

According to the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) the government had promised the health workers a review before the mid-year, and has failed to fulfil that.

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Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo said the government's failure to honour the agreement threatens to push health workers to the edge.

"The Zimbabwe Nurses Association president and Health Apex Team leader Enock Dongo is deeply disappointed by the government's repeated betrayal of health workers after failing to honour its promise to review health-specific allowances.

"The latest betrayal is when the government said there is 'no fiscal space' to honour its commitment. This is unacceptable and risks pushing an already demoralised health workforce to the limit.

"The continued failure to honour commitments made to nurses, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers, laboratory scientists and other health professionals has reached a point where we can no longer remain silent. We are saying enough is enough," said Dongo.

Health workers have been at loggerheads with the government over poor remuneration, demanding an increase in their salaries.

Dongo demanded that the government immediately address the health workers' plight and increase their allowances.

"We demand the following, as a matter of urgency: Immediate review of health-specific allowances, backdated to the 2022 review.

"Honouring of the April 2026 commitment and the June 2026 deadline set by the Health Bipartite negotiating panel. Public accountability from Ministers Mombeshora and Ncube for misleading health workers.

"Immediate engagement with ZINA and other health worker representatives to resolve this matter before the situation deteriorates beyond repair," said Dongo further.