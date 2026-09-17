Nigeria: Single Opposition Candidate - 'Why We'll Meet Atiku, Obi, Makinde, Others Behind Closed Doors'

The Prof. Pat Utomi-led Political Commission initiated by the Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) to actualise an opposition coalition for a single presidential candidate in the 2027 elections has decided to meet shortlisted opposition presidential candidates and their party leaders behind closed doors ahead of its tactical session scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, in two weeks.

According to the MCE, opposition parties that have been shortlisted for engagements towards the adoption of a single presidential candidate include the Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied People's Movement (APM), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Accord Party, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), African Action Congress (AAC) and Young Progressive Party (YPP).

"The rationale for the closed-door engagements," the Commission said, "is to prevent sabotage from political mercenaries and jobbers opposed to the initiative and determined to frustrate the negotiations and horse-trading amongst the shortlisted presidential candidates, stating that Nigeria cannot afford another opposition arrangement in which political actors agree on the need for a united front but disagree when it becomes necessary to determine the arrowhead and rallying point of that electoral alliance," a statement by the Media Coordinator of MCE, Comrade James Ezema, stated.

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The MCE said the success of the emerging coalition process of the Nigerian opposition would depend less on the popularity of individual aspirants but more on the credibility, transparency and fairness, due process and level playing field through which the coalition presidential candidate is chosen.

It added that the modalities and terms of endorsement will be agreed by all and not imposed, stating that all shortlisted parties must agree to clear, transparent terms and rules of engagement before the endorsement of the most acceptable presidential candidate.

It further assured that personal ambition will not be allowed to derail the collective quest of Nigerians for a formidable democratic alternative for the Nigerian electorate this time around.

The statement added that apart from Professor Utomi, other members of the Political Commission who are expected to drive the tactical engagements of the shortlisted presidential candidates and their parties include Hadjia Maryam Inna Ciroma, Mrs. Modupe Adelaja, Comrade Solomon Dalung, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha, Dr. Olusegun Mayegun, Dr. Sam Amadi, Mr. Mike Igini, Obongawan Barbara Etim James, Veteran Olawale Okunniyi and Dr. Adum Ter Alex, among others who are currently being enlisted for co-option by the Commission.

The movement said the announcement becomes imperative as its engagement with shortlisted opposition parties and their presidential candidates enters a critical phase, stressing that the objective of an organised opposition is to create and provide a credible and sustainable democratic alternative capable of earning the confidence of Nigerians, rather than merely assembling politicians around the mundane objective of winning elections.

The MCE said its selection process and the criteria for evaluating aspirants would take serious cognizance of national acceptability, competence, integrity, leadership profile, political electability, policy orientation, commitment to democratic institutions, capacity to unite the country and ability to work with diverse social interests, as well as a good understanding of Nigerian political and democratic issues popularly known as the national constitutional question.

The movement again stressed that the proposed opposition arrangement will also be anchored on a clearly articulated national programme that Nigerians can scrutinise before being asked to support any candidate. According to the MCE, "The Nigerian people deserve more than a coalition of political personalities. They deserve a coalition of ideas, competence, values and a coherent ideological programme for national salvation."

The group said the emerging opposition process would therefore produce not only a consensus candidate but also a common democratic and governance agenda to address Nigeria's most critical challenges, which include insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment, poverty, institutional decay, electoral integrity, constitutional reform, education, healthcare, energy and the high cost of governance.

The MCE said the ultimate objective would be to offer Nigerians a credible, people-oriented governance by the Nigerian opposition and not merely another side of the same coin, and that political negotiation is inevitable in a democratic coalition, "as those who genuinely seek to present a democratic alternative to Nigerians must be prepared to make personal sacrifices, accommodate others and recognise that no single individual or political party can on its own compete formidably against the party in power."

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The MCE said its role in the emerging process was not to impose a presidential candidate on any political party or aspirant but to facilitate a credible process through which the opposition could arrive at a broadly acceptable political arrangement. It therefore urged all stakeholders to approach the engagement with an open mind and a willingness to place Nigeria's democratic future above personal desires.

The group, however, concluded that every participating presidential candidate and their parties would have to make a prior commitment to respect the outcome of the process and support the adopted presidential candidate of the opposition coalition, without equivocation, in the 2027 elections.