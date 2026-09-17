Africa: WHO Warns of Rising NCD Deaths in Africa, Seeks Safer Care

Abuja_ — The World Health Organization, WHO, has raised alarm over the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, NCDs, in Africa, warning that millions of people living with chronic conditions face avoidable harm due to unsafe care.

In his message to mark World Patient Safety Day 2026, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohammed Janabi, said patient safety must be made an integral part of long-term care for people living with diabetes, cancer, heart disease and chronic respiratory conditions.

The Day is being marked under the theme *"Safe care for Noncommunicable Diseases" with the slogan "Safe care for life!"

"For a person living with diabetes, cancer, heart disease or a chronic respiratory condition, health care is rarely a single encounter. It may involve years of consultations, tests, medicines, referrals and treatment. Each interaction should improve health, yet each can also expose a patient to avoidable harm," Janabi said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He called on governments, health workers, partners, patients and families to make safety central to NCD care.

Janabi disclosed that NCDs caused at least 43 million deaths globally in 2021. In the WHO African Region, they accounted for 37 per cent of all deaths in 2019, up from 24 per cent in 2000.

More worrisome, he said, is that nearly two-thirds of NCD deaths in the region are premature, compared with 41.7 per cent globally.

Beyond deaths, NCDs are a major cause of long-term disability and loss of function. Their rise is driven by unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, hypertension, obesity and air pollution.

He explained that because people living with NCDs often receive care from several providers and facilities over long periods, they are more exposed to risks.

"Harm can arise through delayed or missed diagnoses, medication errors, adverse drug interactions, weak follow-up or poor communication when a patient moves between services," he noted.

According to him, risks can occur at every stage - diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, palliative care and self-management - and are worsened by stigma, discrimination and poor access to essential medicines and technologies.

Janabi stressed that expanding access to NCD services must go hand in hand with improving their safety and quality.

Strong primary health care, he said, can provide continuity, detect problems earlier and coordinate care across different levels of the health system. Health workers also need practical guidance, reliable supplies and an environment where errors can be reported without fear of blame and used to improve care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said countries across Africa are already expanding integrated NCD services through WHO PEN at primary care level and PEN-Plus at first-level referral hospitals, bringing diagnosis, treatment and long-term care closer to communities.

These models support safer care through evidence-based protocols, clear referral pathways and regular monitoring, he added.

The RD emphasized that people living with NCDs must be partners in making care safer, as they know where services break down and where risks arise in daily life.

"Listening to their experience, communicating clearly and involving them in decisions can prevent harm and improve treatment outcomes," he said.

Janabi urged member states to embed patient safety in NCD policies, strengthen systems for reporting and learning from harm, and invest in health worker training, supportive supervision and safe use of medicines and technologies.

He also urged health professionals to follow evidence-based protocols and communicate openly with patients and colleagues, while calling on patients and families to speak up, ask questions and share concerns.

"As WHO, we are committed to supporting Member States to strengthen primary health care, improve the quality and safety of NCD services, and ensure that the experience of patients and families informs how care is designed and delivered.

"Every person should be protected from avoidable harm throughout their health journey," Janabi added.