Uganda: Buganda's Tubeere Balamu Health Camp Brings Free Medical Care to Thousands in Kayunga

Thousands of residents from Kayunga and neighbouring communities have benefited from free medical and surgical services during the ongoing Tubeere Balamu Health Camp held at Kangulumira Sub-county headquarters in Bugerere, Kayunga District.

The week-long outreach, running from September 12 to 19, is spearheaded by the Kabaka Foundation in partnership with the Association of Surgeons of Uganda (ASOU) and supported by I&M Bank Uganda.

The initiative is expanding access to essential healthcare for underserved communities across Buganda's Bugerere, Buvuma, Bulemeezi, Busiro, Kyaggwe, Ssingo and Buluuli counties.

Services being offered include surgical procedures, medical consultations, health screenings, vaccinations and preventive health education.

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In Kayunga, thousands of people have turned up for the services, including residents from neighbouring areas who travelled to access healthcare that they might otherwise struggle to afford or reach.

Speaking to beneficiaries at the Bugerere health camp, Omulangira Khalifan Kakungulu emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare and regular medical examinations.

"This health camp is a call to action for our people to prioritise their well-being through regular medical check-ups and timely professional advice. Diseases such as cancer are becoming an increasing concern, particularly among older people, making early detection and preventive care more important than ever," he said.

Buganda Kingdom Minister of Health Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko commended the partners supporting the initiative, saying their contribution reflected the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening public health education, raising awareness and empowering communities to take proactive measures to protect their health.

"I urge the community to join the Tubeere Balamu health insurance scheme and continue contributing towards health camps that expand access to medical education and essential services," she said.

I&M Bank Uganda, a longstanding partner of the Buganda Kingdom, said its support for the Tubeere Balamu programme was part of its broader commitment to initiatives that create social impact and improve community wellbeing.

Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank Uganda, said access to healthcare was essential to building resilient and productive communities.

"Our partnership with the Buganda Kingdom through the Tubeere Balamu Health Camps reflects a shared commitment to improving the quality of life of the communities we serve," Nakiyaga said.

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"Access to healthcare is fundamental to building resilient and productive communities. By supporting initiatives such as these, we are investing not only in better health outcomes today, but also in a stronger and more sustainable future for our people," she added.

A key highlight of the Bugerere outreach was a guided tour of Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital by stakeholders involved in the Tubeere Balamu Health Camp.

The team visited key service points at the hospital to gain first-hand insight into healthcare needs in the area and identify opportunities for stronger collaboration with frontline medical teams.

Launched in 2024, the Tubeere Balamu Health Camp is part of the Kabaka Foundation's broader efforts to improve healthcare standards and expand access to medical services across Buganda.

The programme has reached nearly all counties in the Kingdom, providing communities with medical services and health education.

According to the organisers, more than 1,000 surgeries have been completed under the initiative to date, with the programme targeting 3,600 surgeries by the end of the current outreach week.