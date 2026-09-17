Liberia: Boakai's Clean Cities Initiative Targets 1,250 Young Liberians

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has launched the Presidential Clean Cities Initiative (PCCI), a new Government of Liberia intervention targeting urban sanitation, environmental protection and short-term employment opportunities for young Liberians across eight counties.

The initiative, championed by President Boakai, is intended to complement ongoing sanitation efforts by county and municipal authorities while increasing community participation in keeping public spaces clean, safe and environmentally healthy.

The first phase of the initiative is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2026, and will cover 14 cities and one township across eight counties.

Under Phase One, the government plans to engage 1,250 young people and 30 Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) in sanitation activities, environmental initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

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The initiative is expected to provide participating young people with short-term employment opportunities while mobilizing communities to take greater responsibility for the cleanliness and maintenance of their surroundings.

The targeted locations include Monrovia and Paynesville in Montserrado County; Ganta, Saniquellie and Tappita in Nimba County; Gbarnga and Totota in Bong County; Foya and Voinjama in Lofa County; Buchanan in Grand Bassa County; Kakata City, Unification City and Schieffelin Township in Margibi County; Tubmanburg in Bomi County; and Zwedru in Grand Gedeh County.

According to the government, the PCCI is part of the Administration's broader efforts to improve living conditions in communities while creating opportunities for young Liberians to participate directly in national development.

The program places particular emphasis on collaboration among citizens, youth groups, CBOs and local authorities in addressing sanitation and environmental challenges.

Rather than relying solely on government institutions to maintain public spaces, the initiative seeks to promote community ownership and encourage residents to become active participants in keeping their cities and towns clean.

President Boakai has called for collective action to maintain clean and healthy communities, emphasizing that sustainable improvements in sanitation require the involvement of citizens and local institutions.

The government says the participation of CBOs will also help strengthen community-level coordination and public awareness around sanitation and environmental protection.

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Applications are now open to eligible young people and Community-Based Organizations in the targeted areas.

Interested applicants may complete the designated application form or submit available hard-copy applications within the established application period.

The government expects the initial phase to serve as a foundation for expanding the initiative to additional counties and communities.

As the October 1 commencement date approaches, the PCCI is expected to bring together government authorities, municipalities, community organizations and young people around a common objective of improving public spaces while providing short-term livelihood opportunities.

The Administration has framed the initiative as both a sanitation intervention and a community-development program, with the potential to strengthen local participation in environmental management and create temporary employment for young Liberians.

Subsequent phases are expected to extend the Presidential Clean Cities Initiative to additional parts of Liberia, expanding its sanitation, environmental and employment components beyond the communities covered under Phase One.