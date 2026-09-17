Liberia: NIR Seeks Legislative Approval for U.S.$54.7m Identity Deal

PAYNESVILLE, Liberia, September 17, 2026: The National Identification Registry (NIR) has appealed to the National Legislature to expedite consideration of a proposed US$54.7 million investment agreement aimed at modernizing Liberia's national identification system.

NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters made the appeal Wednesday, September 16, during celebrations marking National Identification Day at the Paynesville City Hall under the theme, "My Identity, My Shadow, Never Apart."

Peters said the proposed agreement has reached the Legislature for consideration, acknowledging lawmakers' responsibility to scrutinize the deal and determine whether it meets the requirements for ratification.

"However, on this National Identification Day, we respectfully appeal to the National Legislature for timely and expeditious consideration and, upon satisfaction that all requirements have been met, speedy ratification," Peters said.

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The proposed investment is structured as a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement with OeSD International GmbH, under which the company would invest approximately US$54.7 million in nationwide biometric enrollment and related national identity infrastructure.

Under the proposed arrangement, OeSD would operate the system for an agreed period to recover its investment before transferring the infrastructure and operations to the Government of Liberia.

Peters said the proposed investment should be viewed beyond the production of identification cards, arguing that a modern national identity system could provide broader benefits to government institutions, financial institutions, businesses, development partners and citizens.

He said the initiative presents an opportunity for Liberia to strengthen the infrastructure needed to establish a secure and comprehensive national identification system.

The NIR Executive Director called for collaboration among the Executive, Legislature, stakeholders and the public to develop what he described as a stronger and more secure digital identity ecosystem.

Meanwhile, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. called for the removal of financial, geographic and administrative barriers that prevent Liberians, particularly vulnerable and underserved populations, from obtaining National Identification Numbers.

"Absolutely, no Liberian, and I mean no Liberian, should ever be denied their identity because of their inability to pay," President Boakai said in a statement delivered on his behalf.

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The President's statement was delivered by H. Urias Harrington III, an adviser representing the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

Harrington said building an inclusive digital identity system requires cooperation among government institutions, development partners, telecommunications companies and other stakeholders to ensure that Liberians are included in the country's expanding digital identity system.

The National Identification Day program brought together representatives of government ministries and agencies, development partners, GSM operators and other stakeholders.