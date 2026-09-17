Liberia: Lawmakers Assess Health Gaps Ahead of 2027 Budget

17 September 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

BUCHANAN, Grand Bassa County, September 17, 2026: The Joint Legislative Committee on Health has begun a nationwide assessment of government health facilities as lawmakers gather firsthand information on staffing, funding, medical supplies and other challenges ahead of deliberations on the 2027 national budget.

The assessment began Tuesday in Grand Bassa County and is being led by Grand Cape Mount County Senator Dabah M. Varpilah, the committee chairperson.

Varpilah said the exercise is intended to allow lawmakers to move beyond written reports and directly assess conditions at public health facilities while engaging County Health Teams on their priorities for the coming fiscal year.

"We want to see beyond the written reports what the real issues are at government health facilities and to engage County Health Teams on their priorities ahead of the next fiscal year," she said.

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Members of the delegation include Senators Numene Bartekwa of Grand Kru County, Johnny Kpehe of Bong County, Botoe Kanneh of Gbarpolu County and Wellington Geevon Smith of River Cess County, as well as River Gee County Representative Sampson Weah.

According to Varpilah, the committee will review budget performance, staffing levels, including the longstanding issue of volunteer health workers, logistics, medical supplies and healthcare services available in the counties.

The lawmakers will also document existing services, relevant health data and ongoing initiatives and identify possible measures to address gaps uncovered during the assessment.

"We are here to establish the facts, understand the context, and ensure that our 2027 budget decisions are informed by what is happening on the ground," Varpilah said.

During discussions with health authorities in Buchanan, officials raised concerns about the large number of volunteer health workers, inadequate logistical support and insufficient funding for healthcare delivery.

County health officials, however, acknowledged that some volunteer workers have been absorbed onto the government payroll since January 2026. They called on the Legislature to support additional employment in the health sector and increase healthcare allocations in the 2027 national budget.

Grand Bassa County Superintendent Garyou Johnson also highlighted several government-supported health projects in the county.

Johnson cited the construction of a modern referral hospital, upgrades to local health facilities and increased budgetary support among improvements recorded in the county.

The nationwide assessment is expected to give lawmakers information to guide decisions on health-sector priorities and allocations as they consider the 2027 national budget.

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