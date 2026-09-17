Kenya: Senate to Hold Week-Long Sittings in Kilifi

17 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Senate will next week move its parliamentary business to Kilifi County for a week-long programme of plenary and committee sittings.

The sessions will run from September 21 to 25, 2026, following approval by the Senate on May 5.

Speaker Amason Kingi says preparations are at an advanced stage, with the sittings expected to bring parliamentary business closer to residents while allowing the House to discharge its constitutional mandate.

The Senate leadership is expected to meet leaders of the Kilifi County Assembly at its chamber in Malindi during the week.

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The Kilifi sittings are part of a broader initiative to take Senate business to counties and increase public awareness and participation in parliamentary affairs.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi says the oversight visits will give Senators an opportunity to inspect projects and engage directly with stakeholders and government officials on the ground.

The programme is also expected to include engagements with the Kilifi County Assembly, with Senate leadership scheduled to meet county assembly leaders in Malindi.

Among the activities planned are engagements between Senate leaders and the Kilifi County Assembly, as well as outreach programmes targeting local communities.

The Kenya Women Senators' Association is scheduled to visit Mtangani Women's Prison in Malindi and conduct outreach activities at Gede Primary School and Gede Special School.

A football match between the Senate and the Kilifi County Assembly is also planned at Town Secondary School in Malindi.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi says the activities will strengthen the House's engagement with the people and institutions of Kilifi County.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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