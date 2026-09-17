Africa: Mauritania Turn to Experienced Core for Central African Republic and Benin Afcon Qualifying Tests

Mauritania have named a 27-man squad for their opening TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers against Central African Republic and Benin.

The Mourabitounes will begin their Group F campaign at home to Central African Republic on 24 September before travelling to face Benin five days later.

Coach Amir Abdou's squad includes several of Mauritania's established internationals, with Aboubakary Koita, Mohsine Bodda, Ali Abeid and Babacar Niasse among those selected for the two matches.

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The 27-player group is made up of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and eight forwards.

Koita, one of Mauritania's main attacking threats, is included alongside Djeidi Gassama, Papa Ndiaga Yade, Mamadou Diallo and Idrissa Thiam.

Hemeya Tanji, Ahmed Salem M'Bareck and Dawda Camara complete the attacking options.

Experience across the squad

Mauritania have retained a number of players who have become regular members of the national team in recent campaigns.

Goalkeeper Babacar Niasse is joined by Mamadou Diop and Babacar Diop as the three options between the posts.

In defence, Lamine Ba, Jordan Lefort and Ali Abeid provide experience, while Demine Saleck, Med Ali Diadié, Nouh Med El Abd, Ibrahima Keita, Khadim Diaw and Baila Diallo have also been selected.

The midfield contains Mohsine Bodda and Abdalahi Mahmoud, two players who have featured regularly for the Mourabitounes.

Oumar Ngom, Yacoub Sidi, Bahmed Deuff, Mamadou Fofana and Abdoullah Ba complete the midfield group.

Koita among attacking options

Aboubakary Koita is again expected to be one of Mauritania's key attacking players during the international window.

He is part of a forward line which gives the Mourabitounes several options in wide areas and through the middle.

Djeidi Gassama and Papa Ndiaga Yade are also included, while Mamadou Diallo and Idrissa Thiam offer further attacking depth.

Mauritania will be looking to make a strong start to qualification with two matches in the space of five days.

Their opening fixture against Central African Republic gives them an opportunity to begin the campaign on home soil before the away test against Benin.

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The two matches represent the first step in Mauritania's attempt to secure a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mauritania squad

Goalkeepers: Babacar Niasse, Mamadou Diop, Babacar Diop.

Defenders: Lamine Ba, Jordan Lefort, Demine Saleck, Med Ali Diadié, Nouh Med El Abd, Ibrahima Keita, Ali Abeid, Khadim Diaw, Baila Diallo.

Midfielders: Oumar Ngom, Abdalahi Mahmoud, Yacoub Sidi, Bahmed Deuff, Mohsine Bodda, Mamadou Fofana, Abdoullah Ba.

Forwards: Aboubakary Koita, Djeidi Gassama, Papa Ndiaga Yade, Mamadou Diallo, Idrissa Thiam, Hemeya Tanji, Ahmed Salem M'Bareck, Dawda Camara.