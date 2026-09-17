Africa: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - Renard Begins Cote d'Ivoire Rebuild With Eight Newcomers

Hervé Renard has named eight new faces in his first Cote d'Ivoire squad since returning as head coach, signalling the start of a new cycle for the Elephants ahead of their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifying campaign.

The Frenchman has selected a 25-man squad for the opening qualifiers against Ghana and Somalia, followed by an international friendly against Cameroon.

Youngsters Patrick Zabi, Eddy Doué, Amadou Koné, Malick Yalcouyé, Christ Tapé and Kassoum Ouattara are among the newcomers, while forwards Yann Gboho and Rayan Fofana have also been handed opportunities.

Cote d'Ivoire begin their qualifying campaign against Ghana at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on 24 September before facing Somalia in Abidjan five days later.

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Renard's side will then take on Cameroon in a friendly at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpé on 3 October.

The selection represents a significant reshaping of the squad following Renard's return for a second spell in charge of the Elephants.

The 57-year-old previously led Cote d'Ivoire to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2015 and has returned to succeed Emerse Faé.

Young players handed opportunities

Renard has turned to several emerging players as he begins rebuilding the squad, with many of the newcomers aged 21 or younger.

Toulouse defender Christ Tapé, 20, has previously represented Cote d'Ivoire at youth level, while 21-year-old Kassoum Ouattara has also been brought into the senior set-up.

The changes are particularly noticeable in midfield following the international retirements of experienced duo Seko Fofana and Jean Michaël Seri.

Amadou Koné, 21, who has previously represented Cote d'Ivoire at Under-23 level, has been included alongside Paris FC teenager Patrick Zabi.

Zabi, 19, was involved in the Elephants' preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and now receives an opportunity in the senior squad as he continues his development in Ligue 1.

Eddy Doué, 20, who plays for Estrela Amadora in Portugal, has also been called up.

Doué is the cousin of Cote d'Ivoire defender Guéla Doué and France international Désiré Doué.

Brighton midfielder Malick Yalcouyé returns to the senior group after previously receiving a call-up without making his international debut.

The 20-year-old has made an impressive start to the season in England and will now have another opportunity to establish himself with the Elephants.

Gboho and Fofana added to attack

There are also new options in attack, with Coventry City's Yann Gboho and Rayan Fofana of Le Havre included.

Gboho, 25, had previously declared his intention to represent Cote d'Ivoire but had not been selected for the senior team.

Fofana, 20, arrives after making his mark in Ligue 1 with Lens last season, scoring five goals before joining Le Havre on loan.

He previously represented France at youth level.

The newcomers join established attacking players including Nicolas Pépé, Elye Wahi, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Bazoumana Touré and Yan Diomandé.

Pépé's inclusion ends speculation over his immediate international future, with the experienced forward remaining part of Renard's plans.

Experienced players retained

Renard has kept several members of the established core of the Elephants squad.

Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré provide experience in midfield, while Evan Ndicka, Ousmane Diomandé, Odilon Kossounou and Emmanuel Agbadou remain among the defensive options.

Goalkeepers Yahia Fofana, Alban Lafont and Mohamed Koné have also been retained.

However, Renard will be without Amad Diallo and Wilfried Singo because of injury, while Martial Godo is also unavailable.

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Several other familiar names have not been included, with Sébastien Haller, Simon Adingra, Evann Guessand, Oumar Diakité, Christopher Operi and Parfait Guiagon among those absent from the squad.

The opening fixtures will provide Renard with an early opportunity to assess his new-look group as Cote d'Ivoire begin their bid to reach the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

Cote d'Ivoire squad

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Alban Lafont, Mohamed Koné.

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan, Guéla Doué, Kassoum Ouattara, Odilon Kossounou, Ousmane Diomandé, Christ Tapé.

Midfielders: Amadou Koné, Eddy Doué, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Christ Inao Oulaï, Malick Yalcouyé, Patrick Zabi.

Forwards: Ange-Yoan Bonny, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi, Nicolas Pépé, Rayan Fofana, Yan Diomandé, Yann Gboho.