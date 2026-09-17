Africa: Koudossou Earns First Togo Call-Up for Afcon 2027 Qualifiers As Boateng Misses Out

Togo coach Patrice Neveu has handed Henri Koudossou his first international call-up after naming a 25-man squad for the opening TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers against Burundi and Zambia.

The Hawks will begin their campaign at home to Burundi at the Kégué Stadium on 25 September before travelling to Ndola to face Zambia four days later.

Arminia Bielefeld right-back Koudossou is the only newcomer in the squad, while Kennedy Boateng misses the international window because of injury.

Neveu has also recalled Youssifou Atte, Yaw Annor, Augustin Drakpé and Zuberu Sharani as Togo prepare to begin their latest attempt to return to the continental finals.

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Established internationals Djene Dakonam, Kodjo Fodoh Laba and Kévin Denkey are also included in the group announced by Neveu at a press conference at the Kégué Stadium.

Koudossou handed opportunity

Koudossou's selection is the major new addition to a defensive group containing players based across Europe and Africa.

The Arminia Bielefeld defender joins Steven Nador, Gustave Akueson, Kevin Boma, Pierre Nadjombe, Abdoul-Sabourh Bode, Izaak Akakpo, Augustin Drakpé and Youssifou Atte.

Drakpé and Atte return to the national team after periods away from the squad, giving Neveu additional options in defence.

Boateng, meanwhile, will not be available because of injury.

Experienced players retained

Togo have retained several of their most experienced players for the opening two qualifiers.

Djene Dakonam is part of the squad alongside Kodjo Aziangbe, Karim Dermane, Samsindin Ouro, Sadik Fofana, Faad Sana and Zuberu Sharani.

The attacking department includes Kévin Denkey, Kodjo Fodoh Laba and Yaw Annor.

Denkey, who plays for FC Cincinnati in the United States, is joined by Charles Abi, Arnaud Komlavi and Mansour Ouro-Tagba.

Fodoh Laba also remains an important option in attack, while Annor returns to the national set-up.

Neveu has selected three goalkeepers, with Steven Mensah, Malcolm Barcola and Achirafou Yaya competing for a place between the posts.

The opening home encounter against Burundi will give Togo an opportunity to begin their qualifying campaign in front of their supporters before facing a more demanding away assignment in Zambia.

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The Hawks will be hoping the two matches provide a positive start to their bid to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Togo squad

Goalkeepers: Steven Mensah (FC Etzella, Luxembourg), Malcolm Barcola (Ittihad Riadi de Tanger, Morocco), Achirafou Yaya (ISCA, Cote d'Ivoire).

Defenders: Steven Nador (Modena FC, Italy), Gustave Akueson (Bastia, France), Kevin Boma (RB Salzburg, Austria), Pierre Nadjombe (Magdeburg, Germany), Abdoul-Sabourh Bode (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Henri Koudossou (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany), Izaak Akakpo (FC Lorient, France), Augustin Drakpé (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Youssifou Atte (ASEC Mimosas, Cote d'Ivoire).

Midfielders: Kodjo Aziangbe (Shanghai Port FC, China), Karim Dermane (ESTAC Troyes, France), Samsindin Ouro (Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Sadik Fofana (Lecce, Italy), Faad Sana (NS Mura, Slovenia), Djene Dakonam (Getafe, Spain), Zuberu Sharani (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel).

Forwards: Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati, USA), Charles Abi (Valenciennes, France), Kodjo Fodoh Laba (Al Sharjah, UAE), Arnaud Komlavi (Tala'ea El Gaish FC, Egypt), Mansour Ouro-Tagba (VfL Bochum, Germany), Yaw Annor (National Bank of Egypt, Egypt).