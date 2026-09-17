Uganda: The Story of Scottish Brothers On a Football Journey to Represent Uganda

Scottish teenage brothers Olly and Seb Fisher are in line to represent Uganda at international youth level after being invited to join the national teams' training camps in Jinja.

The Partick Thistle duo, who have a Ugandan connection through their mother Kate, were invited to attend Uganda's Under-20 and Under-17 camps at the start of August.

For the brothers, the opportunity came as a surprise after Uganda's interest emerged from a chance meeting between their father and a football consultant during a game in Nigeria.

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The Fisher brothers then travelled to Uganda, where they spent their first week in Jinja and were preparing to spend another week with the national teams at the time of their interview.

Seb, 16, who plays as a striker, said he was surprised when he learned that Uganda wanted him to join the national team set-up.

"I couldn't believe it. It's one of those things you look at and you're shocked. You can't believe it. Most other people couldn't as well," Seb said.

His older brother Olly, an 18-year-old goalkeeper, said he also did not expect the opportunity but was honoured to receive the invitation.

"A real mixture of emotions. I was quite shocked. I didn't really think that this was a possibility but I was honoured to be asked to represent Uganda. I thought it was a real big opportunity," Olly said.

Their mother, Kate, was born in Uganda, giving the brothers a connection to the country and making them eligible to represent the East African nation.

The brothers said they grew up hearing stories about Uganda from their family, with their grandparents having lived in the country for several years.

Their grandfather was a teacher who travelled to Uganda to teach in secondary schools, while their mother was born there.

In an interview with BBC Sport Scotland, the brothers said their time in Uganda had given them a chance to learn more about the country and build relationships with players they had never met before.

"Everyone has been brilliant, welcoming, really great. The other boys have been brand new with us. Some of the boys actually come from the same area where my mum was born. So, they were all talking about that," Seb said.

The brothers have also had to adjust to the difference in weather, with Seb joking about the warmth in Uganda compared to Scotland's cold and rainy conditions.

On the pitch, however, they said the demands have been high, with training sessions providing a different experience from what they are used to in Scotland.

"The speed of play is really fast. The players put high demands on each other, so it's a very competitive environment," they said.

Olly and Seb were not familiar with most of the players before arriving in Uganda, although they knew of coach Laryea Kingston from his time at Hearts.

The brothers said they had heard a lot about Kingston before meeting him but quickly settled into the group after joining the camp.

The experience has also given them a taste of international football, something Seb believes can help both brothers when they return to Scotland and continue playing for Partick Thistle.

"That's what you want as a footballer, being in an international environment. It makes you a better player and hopefully it does for the two of us, and I think it will, and benefit us very much going back to Scotland playing at Thistle," Seb said.

The brothers are expected to return to Scotland soon, where they will continue combining football with their education.

However, they hope the Uganda opportunity will continue, with both already looking ahead to possible international assignments later in the year and next year.

Olly is hoping to be involved with the Under-20 side as Uganda targets qualification for the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, while Seb could be part of the Under-17 team targeting the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar in November.

Uganda's growing interest in players with links to the diaspora has also opened another route for the national youth teams to strengthen their squads, with scouts following Ugandan-born players and those with Ugandan heritage in Europe and North America.

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The approach is also being used by several African countries, including Morocco, Senegal, Algeria and Cape Verde, which have turned to players born or raised abroad to widen their talent pools.

Morocco has built a large scouting network among its diaspora in countries such as France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, while Senegal has combined players from its strong local academy system with professionals developed in France and elsewhere in Europe.

Algeria has also relied heavily on its diaspora in France, while Cape Verde, with a much smaller population at home, has built much of its national team around players with roots in the country but developed in Europe.

For Uganda, the Fisher brothers offer another example of how the search for players with Ugandan heritage is reaching further into the diaspora as the country prepares for future international competitions.

For Olly and Seb, however, the immediate focus is on making the most of an opportunity they never expected.

"It was a real big opportunity," Olly said.