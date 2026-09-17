Liberia: Fishermen Turn to God for Protection At Sea

Sam Weah has just returned from his all-night fishing trip after three days of fasting and prayer. Customers who had been waiting on Popo Beach, New Kru Town, rushed to the canoe to make wholesale purchases to sell at retail in the Duala market, one of the most popular commercial hubs in Liberia.

As usual, Weah and his co-fishermen came back safe and unharmed--a routine that has been ongoing for more than two decades. Weah attributed this good luck to an annual fast and prayer organized by the Borough of Fishermen in Popo Beach that started in 2015.

"This fast is very good. We pray for God's protection, and he's [God] always hearing us," said Weah, who backs his fishing job with daily motorbike riding in Point Four, Bushrod Island.

As a fisherman, Weah cannot escape their annual fasting and prayer. Many fishermen here believe in dedicating their canoes and fishing activities to the Almighty God by Christians.

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Deacon Hilton S. Smith, head of the fishermen known as the "Sea Chief," said that, growing up, they saw their fathers engaging in diabolical activities in their quest to protect themselves at sea, including drowning and canoe capsizing. As a generation, they decided that these practices were from the devil and sought a different path.

"Suddenly, fishermen will leave in the water, so as we watched these things years past in the 70s and 80s, since we came up, we have decided the things that our old people did that were hunting them have to go," Smith said.

Commercial fishing ranks among the most hazardous professions globally. Data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicate that the sector results in approximately 24,000 deaths each year, yielding a mortality rate that can be 50 to 100 times greater than the average across all other worldwide industries.

These findings highlight that despite technological progress, the hazards of commercial fishing remain deeply rooted. Furthermore, many fishers still head out to sea without life jackets, which are critical for survival if a canoe capsizes.

According to Smith, since they started their annual fasting and prayers, "the issue of human casualties has been minimized. Where, sometime during the year, three to five persons will go missing at sea, but since the intervention of God, turning everything over to God, God's protection has been with us."

Solomon N. Daryoue, director for maritime fisheries at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), said NaFAA supports prayers and fasting carried out by fishermen. However, he urged them to balance prayers and fasting with protective gear, including life jackets, whenever they go to sea.

According to him, Liberia is not the only nation where fishermen pray and fast. He says, fasting and prayers have existed in the fishing sector long before he was born. "And I have even traveled to some other countries like Ghana. I see that it is even more in those countries than in Liberia."

"People do sacrifices," he says. "They have shrines and these things according to them, have worked, and even in Liberia I have also experienced that they have a particular period that they conduct their prayers, so we respect those views."

Bishop Nicholas Kofa Ansah, Sr., head of the All Believers Church International (ABCI), preaching on the theme "Walking In Your Season of New Beginnings"admonished the fishermen to prepare for both difficult and good times.

"Life is full of seasons. Though, every season of life is not permanent," he says.

"There are seasons of planting and seasons of harvest. There are seasons of waiting and seasons of manifestation. There are seasons when God closes one chapter and opens another. You may have experienced a difficult yesterday, but your yesterday does not have the authority to determine your tomorrow."

A Serious Business

During these three days of fasting and prayers, all fishermen, fishmongers, and fish dryers are not allowed to eat and drink until after 12 pm. They are not allowed to go fishing or sell fish. The sea is closed to all fishing activities at 12 am on the first day of the fast and reopened at 12 am on the last day of the fast. They are also not allowed to drink alcohol and must abstain from sex, even for wedded couples.

Businesses in and around the sea are halted. This year's gathering brought more than a hundred fishermen, fishmongers, and leaders to the Christ Center of Praise Full Gospel Ministry (CCOP) under the theme "Walking In Your Season of New Beginnings" with a supporting scripture text: Isaiah 43:18-19, which says, "Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness. And streams in the wasteland."

It began in the early morning hours on Wednesday, September 2. One by one, fishermen walked in to take their seats at the CCOP church before the start of the service. Fishing folks, fish processors, fish dryers, and women dressed in white suits and head ties gathered. Some are mothers of the fishermen, while others are wives gathered to offer prayers for the protection of their loved ones at sea. It marks the 12th edition of the event.

The service started with praise and worship. The singers raised their voices: "Open the floor gates of heaven and cause your rain to fall on me. You are Yahweh, Alpha and Omega."

"Everything God blesses the lives of fishermen, we come to say thank you. Thanking God for the fishing season and committing the next fishing season into the hands of God."

Opening of this year's fasting and prayers which ran from Wednesday, September 2 to Friday, September 4.

Fishermen's Protection is Big on NaFAA's Agenda

In the past year, fishermen have received life jackets to reduce risks at sea and improve sales. Life jackets were distributed by former President George Weah under the Free Marine Life Jackets Initiative.

However, the bulk of these donated vests are not seen on fishermen. It is alleged that some stole theirs, and many do not carry these jackets when going fishing. Liberia has nine coastal counties out of its fifteen.

What mechanisms are in place to ensure protection for fishermen at sea?

According to Daryoue, one of the ways NaFAA is addressing fishermen's safety at sea is the establishment of Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs) in coastal fishing communities as the primary institutional link between fishing communities and NaFAA.

He says each CMA operates under governance safeguards, including mandatory annual elections and a minimum of 40% women's representation in decision-making. CMAs support communication of safety information, coordinate with traditional authorities including sea chiefs, and serve as the first point of contact for reporting incidents and resolving disputes within and between fishing communities.

"NaFAA has distributed life jackets to fishing communities to help address the shortage of basic safety equipment and has also distributed Yamaha outboard engines to fishers, replacing older or unreliable engines that are a common cause of vessels being stranded or disabled at sea," he says.

According to him, both distributions have been carried out in phases through CMAs, and NaFAA recognizes that continued expansion is needed to reach full coverage across all coastal counties.

No Record on Casualties at Sea

NaFAA does not currently maintain a comprehensive, centralized system for recording at-sea deaths or accidents across all landing sites nationally. Incidents are sometimes reported informally through CMAs, county offices, or the Liberia Coast Guard, but this does not yet amount to a systematic national record.

"We recognize this as a data gap, and improving safety-incident reporting alongside our broader catch-and-effort data systems is something NaFAA considers a priority for strengthening. We would rather state this plainly than offer a figure we cannot stand behind," Daryoue noted.

Daryoue, director for maritime fisheries at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), noted that NaFAA's principal equipment programs to date are the distribution of life jackets and Yamaha outboard engines to fishing communities through the CMA structure.

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NaFAA does not consider the shortage of adequate life jackets resolved; coverage remains incomplete relative to the size of the artisanal fleet, and this is a concern NaFAA takes seriously rather than downplays. Expanding both programs, alongside safety-at-sea training, is a stated priority for NaFAA going forward, including through proposals to link fisheries and aquaculture development with technical and vocational training in basic navigation, safety at sea, and emergency response.

NaFAA's seasonal closure of the artisanal fishery each July and August is also relevant here: it is timed in part around the rainy season, when rough seas pose the greatest risk to small open canoes, and it also supports stock recovery. NaFAA is committed to working with the Liberia Coast Guard, county authorities, and development partners to expand equipment access and training over time and would welcome the opportunity to discuss specific timelines with you as they develop.

The three days climaxed with a parade. Members were dressed in green T-shirts. The crew marched from Popo Beach to the central police station and back to the CCOP church to end with a prayer service, followed by shared food. 1,200 Liberian dollars were collected from each member to support the T-shirts, parade, and food.

On the third day, they marched from Popo Beach wearing white and green T-shirts.

Reflecting on the event, Leona Red said, "It is not the first time we are fasting; sometimes even if you don't eat, it is good, sometimes you reference God. Our community is peaceful, especially this church, always praying for us. The pastors from this church pray for us. That's the time we reference God in the month. The fast lasts from the morning to 12 pm. Once you break, a few times... But as for me, I believe in God; God is the best God. That's why we call for this gathering. You believe in anything, it can carry you far. I live here, and this is my church."

She sings in the choir and serves as an usher, noting, "I can carry the fish around to people."